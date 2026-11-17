MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology expansion includes deployment of Makito X4 video encoders, Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters, and Haivision Hub 360 master control for the live production of more than 600 Microsoft events globally

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Microsoft has expanded its use of the Haivision live video contribution ecosystem by selecting the Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders, Makito X4 video decoders, Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters, and Haivision Hub 360 to help power the live production of more than 600 global events annually.

A longstanding Haivision customer, the Microsoft team has been leveraging the Haivision video contribution ecosystem including the Makito X4 video encoders and decoders and SRT Gateway to contribute high-quality, ultra-low latency video for the live production and distribution of all-hands, press announcements, and large-scale events like the upcoming Microsoft Ignite conference.

As part of its future technology refresh, Microsoft will deploy the Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders, Haivision Pro mobile transmitters, and the Haivision Hub 360 cloud master control solution to support the evolving needs of Microsoft's broadcast operations in producing high-profile live and digital events to audiences around the world. The addition of these solutions brings Microsoft's global Haivision video encoders and mobile video transmitters fleet to more than 150 devices.

“Our relationship with Haivision spans many years, and that experience has given us confidence in the technology as well as the team behind it,” said Jeff Tyler, Director of Broadcast Technology and Operations for Microsoft Events and Marketing Technology.“Haivision's live video contribution ecosystem gives us the flexibility and reliability we need to move live video across complex event environments for the live production of our global events.”

Powering Live Event Production for Microsoft Ignite

Taking place in San Francisco from November 17-20, Microsoft Ignite is one of the company's largest global events with the 2025 edition drawing more than 20,000 in-person attendees and over 200,000 digital participants. At this year's Ignite, Microsoft will use Haivision's video ecosystem to support live contribution, streaming distribution, on-site signal routing, room overflow, keynote delivery, and multi-session viewing environments.

“We're honored that Microsoft has selected Haivision's live video contribution ecosystem and Makito ONE to support its next-generation broadcast workflows,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer and EVP Broadcast at Haivision.“Microsoft operates some of the most demanding live production environments in the world, and this selection underscores our commitment to bringing broadcasters innovation, reliability, and flexibility to deliver exceptional experiences for audiences around the globe.”

Trusted by the world's leading broadcasters and enterprises, Haivision's video encoders and mobile transmitters enable secure and reliable transport of pristine-quality video, up to 4K UHD, at ultra-low latency over any type of network. Whether relying on wireless 5G cellular networks or wired networks including the internet, Haivision's live video contribution solutions help production teams contribute superior-quality live video content from anywhere.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at

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