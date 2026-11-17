MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership empowers teams to trace every step an AI agent takes, from the first request to the last system it touches

LONDON – INTEGRATEAI 2026, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic, the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced a partnership with Honeycomb, the observability platform built for the AI era. Together, the two companies will help enterprises see exactly what their AI agents and connected systems are doing, in one trace, across every application, database, and cloud they run. The partnership is part of a wider shift in how enterprise system landscapes are evolving, as AI agents move from pilots into transforming business operations.

As companies put AI agents to work, the shape of the enterprise is changing. Agents do not stay inside one application. A single request can pass through a customer system, a data warehouse, a finance platform, and an AI model within seconds. The Agentic Integration and Applied AI platform from SnapLogic is the governed layer that gives agents secure access to those systems, with the right permissions, context, and controls in place.

The partnership with Honeycomb adds a complete picture of what happens next. Customers have told both companies the same thing: it is no longer enough to monitor the edges of the factory. They want to know what is happening inside their core systems, and they want to follow a single piece of work from start to finish, with the context that explains it. Honeycomb's approach, which follows each request through every service it touches, now extends across the connections SnapLogic manages. This matters even more for AI, because agents are non-deterministic and do not behave the same way twice, and what they do depends on the context they are given. Teams need to spot when a model drifts, understand why an agent chose one action over another, and keep tuning as they go.

Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic, commented:“Enterprises are moving from asking whether AI agents will work to asking whether they can trust them to perform. Trust and performance both start with visibility. Honeycomb gives our customers a trace of everything an agent does, through the systems we connect, so they can govern AI with confidence and improve it continuously. Together we are helping enterprises evolve their system landscapes for the era of AI agents.”

Matt Nelson, President, Go-To-Market at Honeycomb, commented:“Our customers are building software that no longer behaves in a predictable way, and they need to see what is really happening with their systems in production. SnapLogic provides the operational layer that securely connects and orchestrates AI agents, applications and data across the enterprise, while Honeycomb brings the visibility needed to understand how those interactions unfold. Together, we can follow a request from the first prompt, through the AI agent, into the business systems behind it, and back again. That shared view is what lets engineering and operations teams investigate problems quickly and build AI they can rely on.”

The Agentic Integration and Applied AI platform brings together governed access to enterprise systems, trusted execution and context for AI agents, built on SnapLogic's connections to more than 1,000 applications and data sources. With Honeycomb, that now comes with the visibility enterprises need to run AI at scale.

To learn more about how SnapLogic's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform can help your organization, sign up for a demo:

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Enterprise movement at snaplogic.com.

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About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the observability platform for the AI era. Built on a decade of distributed tracing leadership and deep roots in the OpenTelemetry community, Honeycomb gives engineering teams-and the AI agents now operating alongside them-real-time, high-cardinality answers about any production system, with no pre-aggregation and no cardinality limits. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Gemma Smith SnapLogic... Ciri Haugh Honeycomb...