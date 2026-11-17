MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 20-year supplement industry quality leader strengthens Vitaquest's leadership team and its commitment to quality

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading U.S. contract manufacturer Vitaquest International LLC announces the appointment of Hope Hanley as Vice President of Quality, effective November 2, 2026. Hanley brings more than 20 years of quality, regulatory, and safety leadership in the dietary supplement, food, and pharmaceutical industries with deep expertise building quality management systems for multi-site manufacturing operations.

Hanley's appointment continues the build-out of Vitaquest's leadership team under Chief Executive Officer Tim Condron, following the recent appointments of Luigi Cappello as Chief Commercial Officer and Martin Gargiule as Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Hanley will lead quality assurance, quality control, and quality systems across Vitaquest's manufacturing operations.

“Quality is the foundation of every customer relationship we have, and it is central to the team we are building,” said Condron.“Hope has spent her career building quality systems that are both rigorous and agile. Her experience, and the respect she has earned across the industry's leading trade organizations, will further strengthen our quality operations and give our customers even greater confidence as we grow together.”

Hanley joins Vitaquest from Probi, a Symrise company specializing in biotic solutions, where she served as Senior Director of Global Quality. She oversaw food safety, quality assurance, and quality control across fermentation and supplement plants, quality control laboratories, and co-manufacturing partners. Previously, she was Director of Quality and Food Safety for ADM's Global Health & Wellness business, where she oversaw 12 manufacturing plants and laboratories globally and led quality integration for newly acquired businesses.

Hanley is an active voice in industry efforts to advance supplement quality standards. She previously served as Chair of the International Probiotics Association's Manufacturing Committee, where she co-authored the IPA Manufacturing Guidelines, and as Chair of the Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance's Probiotic Working Group. She has also served on committees of the Council for Responsible Nutrition and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

“Vitaquest's commitment to quality reflects exactly how I believe quality should work, built into every step rather than checked at the end,” said Hanley.“I'm excited to join Tim and the leadership team and to partner with our customers to ensure every product we make meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and compliance.”

For more information about Vitaquest's contract manufacturing capabilities, visit Vitaquest.com.

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Vitaquest is a contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. With over 45 years of experience, the company supports brands from concept through commercialization with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale. Vitaquest International is a member of the CK Life Sciences group.

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