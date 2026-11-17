Andy Stalman discusses brand-doing, AI and leadership on Tomorrow, Today.

Andy Stalman explains why brands are defined by what they do, how AI mirrors company culture and why leaders must act as brand guardians.

- Andy StalmanSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Andy Stalman, co-founder and CEO of Totem Branding, who is known in the industry as "Mr. Branding." The episode covers Stalman's path from Buenos Aires to Spain and his views on brand identity, artificial intelligence and leadership.In the conversation, Stalman describes growing up in Argentina, a country he says lives in a "crisis loop" that builds creativity, resilience and innovation. He recounts helping launch what he describes as the first 24-hour Spanish-language news channel, serving as marketing director for Lacoste in South America's Southern Cone and leading marketing and commercial strategy for Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 in his late 20s.In September 2002, following Argentina's 2001 financial crisis, he moved with his family to Barcelona and left 15 years of salaried work to start his own company. He says the security of a steady paycheck is "very comfortable and that's very safe, but it's also a trap."Stalman explains that most companies can say what they do and how they do it, but few can answer why they do it or who they are. He also introduces "brand-doing," a term he has developed over the past two years to describe brands that are defined by their actions rather than their messaging."The brand is what they do, not what they say," Stalman said during the episode. "Ten grams of doing is better than 100 grams of saying."Topics covered in the episode include:- How growing up amid Argentina's economic cycles shaped his resilience- The origin of the name Totem and the idea of brands as modern gathering points built on shared values- Why companies must define who they are before deciding what to say- Why AI acts as a mirror that amplifies a company's existing culture- The gap between how brands rate their customer service and how customers experience it- Why branding should be judged by the value it creates rather than by its cost- Why leaders of established companies should not shine brighter than the brandStalman also argues that love, not technology, is the most lasting source of brand loyalty, recalling a keynote he gave at a sports industry AI conference titled "The only safe bet for sports in the future is not AI, it's love." The two also discuss the security risks that AI agents and highly knowledgeable systems can create for companies trying to protect their brands."Collaboration has to be designed into the process," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, reflecting on how company values are put into practice. "It is not something you stick on the wallpaper. It's a thing that you live."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=3PIHPp-P6j0About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Andy StalmanAndy Stalman is co-founder and CEO of Totem Branding and the author of the books "BrandOffOn," "HumanOffOn" and "Totem." Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he previously held management roles at Lacoste and Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 and has served as an advisory director to the board of the International Trademark Association.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

Shekhar Natarajan

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Andy Stalman x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Branding Expert Andy Stalman on Why Brands Are Defined by What They Do News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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