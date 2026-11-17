Thanksgiving with Sip and Savor

From festive appetizers to the traditional turkey dinner, European deli meats and Roero DOCG wines can bring new flavors to America's favorite holiday

ROME, ITALY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is a celebration of tradition, family and the pleasure of sharing a meal. But even the most familiar holiday dishes can leave room for a little creativity. This year, Sip and Savor invites Americans to bring a European touch to their Thanksgiving celebrations, exploring how premium European deli meats and Roero DOCG wines can complement traditional recipes and inspire unexpected combinations.Rather than reinventing the Thanksgiving menu, the campaign suggests adding a European touch through simple ingredients and thoughtful wine pairings. From appetizers to the traditional turkey dinner, these products offer plenty of opportunities to experiment while preserving the comforting spirit of the holiday.The celebration can begin with a selection of appetizers designed for sharing. Mortadella Bologna PGI, with its delicate flavor and smooth texture, can be served on warm focaccia with whipped ricotta and crushed pistachios, while Salame Milano and Coppa can take their place on a festive grazing board alongside aged cheeses, nuts and seasonal fruits. These opening bites can be paired with Roero Arneis DOCG, whose floral and fruity notes bring freshness and balance to the different flavors and textures. For a more structured expression, Roero Arneis DOCG Riserva offers an interesting alternative, particularly alongside richer cheeses and more savory preparations.When it comes to the main course, turkey remains the undisputed centerpiece of Thanksgiving, but its traditional accompaniments offer room for new interpretations. A stuffing enriched with finely chopped Pancetta, herbs and roasted chestnuts can introduce an additional layer of savory flavor, while crispy Prosciutto Crudo can bring a different texture to roasted Brussels sprouts or other seasonal vegetables. To accompany the turkey and its flavorful side dishes, Roero Rosso DOCG, produced from Nebbiolo grapes, brings elegant tannins and vibrant red fruit aromas, making it a good match for roasted meats and herb-based preparations. For a richer Thanksgiving menu featuring mushroom stuffing or more intensely flavored accompaniments, Roero Rosso DOCG Riserva offers greater structure and complexity.Whether through a new ingredient in a family recipe, an unexpected appetizer or a carefully chosen wine pairing, Sip and Savor encourages Americans to approach Thanksgiving with curiosity, combining the warmth of familiar traditions with the diversity of European food and wine.---Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign's initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite:Instagram: @sipandsavorFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email:...

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THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS, EUROPEAN FLAVORS: SIP AND SAVOR SHARES INSPIRATION FOR THE HOLIDAY TABLE News Provided By BLANCDENOIR SRL November 17, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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