Outdoor Influencers share fresh perspectives and practical insights to help outdoor professionals connect, learn and grow

- Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coffee ShopsTM, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026-27 Influencers for OutdoorCoffeeShopTM.Each month, Influencers explore timely topics such as outdoor renovation and retrofit opportunities, technology and business growth, estimating and profitability, building the next generation and more. These responses are then shared on OutdoorCoffeeShop (OCS) through interviews, videos and articles, offering different perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry. Representing contractors, associations, distributors, manufacturers and service providers, OCS Influencers bring together perspectives from across the outdoor living industry, sharing practical ideas and experiences to help contractors grow their businesses and stay connected.“OutdoorCoffeeShop is all about bringing outdoor professionals together to share ideas and learn from one another,” said The Coffee Shops' President and CEO Heidi J. Ellsworth.“Our 2026-27 Influencers bring perspectives from across the outdoor living industry, creating conversations that help contractors discover new opportunities and build stronger businesses.”We are proud to announce the following 2026-27 OutdoorCoffeeShop Influencers:- Mike Clonts – Heritage Landscape- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese- Taylor Dahlquist – Elevated Outdoors- Lauren Nolan – Fitz's Fish Ponds- Brad Cook – Aloha Pools USA- Trevor Calero – Skyview USA- John Linder – Rolling Hills Landscape- Garrett Harris – Sherwin-Williams H&CAbout OutdoorCoffeeShopOutdoorCoffeeShopTM (OCS) is a community and resource hub for professionals in the outdoor space to share ideas, tell stories, research, find learning opportunities and offer help. OCS is the one of many websites under the umbrella of The Coffee Shops (thecoffeeshops), which went online in 2002. OCS is the latest online community for contractors specializing in hardscape, pool and water features, decking and flooring, landscaping and outdoor living. Like the other Coffee Shops, OCS delivers award-winning content, education and information with a focus on outdoor living that will build professionalism and networking opportunities. We are the place where the industry meets! For more information, visit .About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShopTM and their sister site AskARooferTM, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop, RoofersCoffeeShop and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are“Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit

Lauren White

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The Coffee ShopsTM announce 2026-27 OutdoorCoffeeShopTM Outdoor Influencers News Provided By RoofersCoffeeShop November 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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