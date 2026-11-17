SCCG Management Appoints Industry Legend Andrew Zarnett as Senior Advisor

SCCG Management appoints Andrew Zarnett as Senior Advisor, bringing strategic insight and industry expertise to support the firm's continued growth.

- Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm specializing in gaming, sports betting, and iGaming, today announced the appointment of Andrew Zarnett as Senior Advisor. In this role, Zarnett will provide strategic counsel and industry perspective to SCCG's leadership team as the firm continues to expand its advisory platform.

Zarnett brings 30 years of experience in the gaming sector as an investment banker and research analyst. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Gaming in the Investment Banking division at Jefferies.

Before Jefferies, Zarnett held Managing Director positions at Deutsche Bank and Ladenburg Thalmann. At Deutsche Bank he first made his name as a gaming analyst, and his research on casino operators and gaming markets made him one of the most widely quoted voices on the sector on Wall Street.

"Andrew has been one of the most respected voices in gaming for three decades," said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. "His knowledge of the industry and its markets is a real asset to our team and our clients."

"SCCG has built an impressive network across the industry, and I'm looking forward to working with Stephen and the team," said Zarnett.

Zarnett also serves as Treasurer of the board of directors of the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG), which funds research into gambling disorders. He holds an MBA in Entrepreneurial Studies and Finance from Babson College and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 35 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

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SCCG Management Announces Appointment of Industry Legend Andrew Zarnett as Senior Advisor News Provided By SCCG Management November 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations



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