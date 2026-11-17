InCheck team members at the SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit. InCheck earned the No. 2 overall enterprise ranking in HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for screening.

Company also earns No. 1 in service breadth and No. 2 in service quality

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InCheck, a national background screening and workforce monitoring company, ranked No. 2 overall among enterprise providers in HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM for screening, up from No. 4 in 2025. InCheck also ranked No. 1 in enterprise breadth of service and No. 2 in enterprise quality of service.Employment screening helps employers review information relevant to hiring decisions, including criminal history, employment and education records. HRO Today's annual ratings let employers compare screening providers using feedback from buyers of those services.InCheck's 2026 enterprise rankings:No. 2 overall, up from No. 4 in 2025.No. 1 in breadth of service, up from No. 2 in 2025.No. 2 in quality of service, up from No. 4 in 2025.No. 3 in size of deals, maintaining its 2025 position.HRO Today calculates overall scores using weighted buyer feedback on service breadth, deal size and service quality. The rankings reflect customer survey results rather than the opinions of HRO Today's staff.“Clients need answers from people who understand their screening program,” said Andy Gallion, co-founder and chief development officer of InCheck.“That's the relationship we work to build, and seeing it reflected in our clients' feedback is a credit to our team.”Founded in 2002 by Gallion and Adam Kiehl, InCheck combines screening technology with U.S.-based service and guidance. The company helps employers build programs around their hiring requirements and supports clients from implementation through day-to-day questions.InCheck's services include criminal background checks, employment and education verification, drug testing, occupational health screening, and post-hire monitoring. Its enterprise programs are tailored to employers' hiring processes and can adjust as their needs change.The 2026 results place InCheck in the top two among ranked enterprise providers for overall performance, service breadth and service quality, giving employers additional customer-feedback benchmarks as they evaluate screening partners.About InCheckFounded in 2002, InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening and workforce monitoring company based in the Milwaukee area and serving employers nationwide. InCheck combines program guidance, screening technology, and personal support to help employers make informed hiring decisions and manage ongoing workforce screening. Contact InCheck to discuss your background screening program.

Evan White

Evan White PR

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InCheck Ranks No. 2 in Enterprise Background Screening on HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen News Provided By Evan White PR November 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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