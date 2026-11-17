RMA of New York's new South Brooklyn office, located at 2255 Nostrand Avenue.

RMA of New York at the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Mount Sinai.

RMA of New York's new Poughkeepsie office, expanding access to expert fertility care in the Hudson Valley.

New offices in South Brooklyn, Poughkeepsie, and Mount Sinai's Carolyn Rowan Center expand access to personalized fertility care across the region.

- Dr. Alan CoppermanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York), a nationally recognized leader in reproductive medicine, today announced the opening of three new office locations in South Brooklyn, Poughkeepsie, and the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Mount Sinai. Together, these locations represent an important step in RMA of New York's continued growth, bringing specialized fertility services closer to patients while strengthening connections between reproductive medicine, academic research, and comprehensive women's healthcare.The expansion reflects a broader vision for the future of fertility care that combines clinical excellence and scientific innovation with greater accessibility and coordination across specialties. Building on its longstanding academic relationship with the Mount Sinai Health System and partnership with US Fertility, a national network of physician-led fertility practices, RMA of New York continues to invest in the people, technology, and infrastructure needed to deliver exceptional regional care."For more than twenty-five years, our mission has been to help people build families while advancing the science and practice of reproductive medicine," said Dr. Alan Copperman, CEO of RMA of New York and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "These new locations reflect our belief that patients should have access to outstanding fertility care close to home, supported by the expertise of an academic medical center and the resources of a leading national fertility network. We're especially excited about the opportunity to integrate reproductive medicine into a broader model of women's healthcare at the Rowan Women's Health Center. This is about more than opening new offices. It's about building a more connected, accessible, and patient-centered future for fertility care."Advancing Integrated Women's Healthcare at Mount SinaiCarolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and WellnessIcahn Building, 1427 Madison Avenue, New York, NYRMA of New York's presence at Mount Sinai's Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness represents an evolution of its longstanding academic and clinical collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System.The Rowan Women's Health Center brings together specialists across women's health disciplines for a coordinated, comprehensive approach to care. Incorporating reproductive endocrinology and infertility services into this multidisciplinary environment allows for greater physician collaboration and access to expertise addressing patients' health needs across different stages of life.As the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility within the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, RMA of New York has long advanced reproductive medicine through clinical care, physician education, and scientific research.At the Rowan Center, Dr. Phillip Romanski and Dr. Emily Clarke provide new patient fertility consultations, connecting patients with RMA of New York's broader network of reproductive specialists and services.Bringing Comprehensive Fertility Care Closer to Brooklyn FamiliesRMA of New York – South Brooklyn2255 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NYThe South Brooklyn location expands access to specialized fertility services in one of New York City's largest and most diverse boroughs.Dr. Robert Setton and Dr. Amelia Kelly provide consultations and reproductive care at the new location, connecting patients with RMA of New York's comprehensive fertility services.Together with the established Downtown Brooklyn location at 430 Albee Square, which includes a full-service IVF laboratory, the new office strengthens RMA of New York's ability to provide coordinated fertility care within Brooklyn.This expanded neighborhood presence maintains access to advanced laboratory services and a multidisciplinary clinical team while reducing the logistical challenges patients often face during fertility treatment.Expanding Access Throughout the Hudson ValleyRMA of New York – Poughkeepsie68 West Cedar Street, Poughkeepsie, NYThe new Poughkeepsie office extends RMA of New York's presence throughout the Hudson Valley, bringing specialized reproductive medicine expertise closer to individuals and families who might otherwise need to travel significant distances for care.Dr. Matthew Lederman and Dr. Rachel Gerber will see patients at the new location, providing personalized fertility consultations and access to RMA of New York's comprehensive clinical resources.The expansion reflects the practice's commitment to meeting patients where they are, making it easier for individuals and couples to begin and navigate their fertility journeys while remaining connected to an established network of specialists.A Shared Commitment to Innovation, Access, and ExcellenceThe three new locations are part of RMA of New York's broader strategy to expand regional access while preserving the personalized care, scientific rigor, and clinical excellence that define the practice.Its longstanding relationship with Mount Sinai supports academic collaboration, medical education, and research that advances reproductive medicine. RMA of New York's partnership with US Fertility provides access to a national network of physician-led practices, shared expertise, operational resources, and infrastructure supporting sustainable growth and continued investment in patient care.These relationships enable RMA of New York to combine the strengths of a leading academic fertility program with the capabilities of a larger national organization, while maintaining individualized attention and physician-led decision-making.With an expanding presence across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island, RMA of New York remains focused on its mission: helping more people build families through compassionate, evidence-based, and innovative reproductive care.About RMA of New YorkReproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in reproductive medicine, providing comprehensive fertility care grounded in scientific innovation, clinical excellence, and personalized patient support. RMA of New York serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, combining advanced clinical care with research and medical education. With locations throughout New York City, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island, the practice offers a comprehensive range of reproductive services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, reproductive genetic testing, and treatment of complex infertility.RMA of New York is partnered with US Fertility, a national network of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices and IVF laboratories dedicated to advancing reproductive medicine and expanding access to high-quality fertility care.For more information, visit .

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RMA of New York Expands Access to Fertility Care with Three New Locations Across New York News Provided By US Fertility November 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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