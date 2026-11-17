MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday committed to promoting the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in disaster management, including risk assessment, early warning, and response coordination.

A Joint Statement on Disaster Preparedness and Management was adopted between the two sides during the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines' Manila with the participation of leaders of ASEAN Member States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

“Promote the safe, responsible and ethical application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics for disaster risk assessment, early warning and response coordination, in accordance with national laws and regulations. Encourage cooperation between relevant research institutions of ASEAN Member States and India on disaster-resilient technologies and infrastructure standards,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to conduct joint training programmes for disaster management officials, including through relevant ASEAN and AHA Centre capacity-building programmes, India's National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and other relevant Indian agencies.

They further agreed to support scholarships and technical exchanges for disaster management professionals between ASEAN member states and India.

“Task the relevant ASEAN sectoral bodies, including the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM), and their India counterparts, to identify concrete activities to implement this Joint Statement in line with the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-2030), and to report on progress through existing mechanisms,” the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while emphasising the need to work for peace, stability and predictability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

In his address at the 23rd ASEAN Summit here, the Prime Minister said that India believes in a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and that the future of the region depends on "cooperation and not competition".

Underlining that India remains firmly committed to ASEAN's unity and centrality, the Prime Minister stated that 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' and 'VIKSIT BHARAT 2047' will help meet the shared aspirations of the people of India and ASEAN.

PM Modi also said that at a time of global uncertainties, shared values, a common global outlook and deep cultural ties between India and ASEAN have given a new dimension to the partnership. He stated that India's ACT EAST policy has given new momentum to India-ASEAN ties.

Alluding to the importance of technology for the future of the world, he emphasised that India and ASEAN should not just be consumers of technologies, but should co-create them and work together to skill their people.