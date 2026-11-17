MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The return of foreign investors to India will provide a fresh boost to economic activity and help drive exports higher, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), S. Mahendra Dev, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BYST JRD Tata Awards 2026 in the national capital, Dev said the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.3 per cent this year, with growth likely to accelerate to 7.7 per cent in the next quarter.

He noted that both foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are returning to India, a trend that would strengthen the country's economic momentum.

"We are expecting India's growth rate to be 7.3 per cent this year and around 7.7 per cent in the next quarter. FDI is also coming back, and even FPI is coming to India. We need not only domestic investment but also foreign direct investment. This will boost exports and other activities and supplement our domestic investment," Dev stated.

Commenting on India's export performance, he said the country has significantly diversified its export base in recent years and remains on track to achieve its target of $1 trillion in exports by the end of FY27.

"Because we have diversified our exports. So I think it will continue throughout the year, and we are planning for $1 trillion in exports this year for FY 2026-27," he stated.

At the event, BYST Founder and Managing Trustee Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan lauded the efforts of entrepreneurs and mentors associated with the organisation.

She noted that award recipients this year came from states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

"I am extremely celebratory of all the entrepreneurs and mentors, particularly the fact that the entrepreneurs came from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, and they got to come to Delhi to receive these awards from someone as entrepreneurial as Nitin Gadkari, who is not just a Union Minister but also has so many ideas on how to improve the economy, create employment and promote entrepreneurship in all the nooks and corners of India," she noted.