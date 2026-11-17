MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Across Africa, demand for tissue and paper packaging is growing rapidly. The Africa tissue paper market is estimated at USD 2.6B in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.2B by 2033... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ghana & Dubai, UAE

Across Africa, demand for tissue and paper packaging is growing rapidly. The Africa tissue paper market is estimated at USD 2.6B in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.2B by 2033 (CAGR ~4.7%). The MEA paper packaging market is roughly USD 29.1B in 2024 with steady expansion (~5% CAGR). Urbanization, rising e-commerce volumes, and higher standards for hygiene and branded packaging are driving predictable, recurring demand for locally produced tissue and corrugated materials.

What the Startup Delivers?

Everest Processing Africa manufactures household and commercial tissue products including toilet rolls, facial tissues, napkins and kitchen rolls alongside packaging paper and corrugated boxes (including custom printed boxes) for FMCG, e-commerce, retail, hotels and hospitals. The business offers both branded lines and private-label manufacturing, targeting recurring B2B contracts and bulk orders.

Why Now?

Local production in key markets struggles to match quality, variety and timely supply, leaving buyers dependent on imports that raise costs and constrain jobs. Everest Processing's model addresses those gaps with flexible production lines designed to serve retail and industrial customers while reducing import reliance and creating technical-skill employment opportunities.

Competitive landscape (category-level)

The paper and tissue category in the region is dominated by import-dependent supply chains and a mix of small local converters. Everest Processing aims to compete on improved product quality, faster lead times, and private-label services tailored to FMCG and e-commerce sellers that require reliable, scalable packaging and tissue supply.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through the EquityPilot program, Everest Processing will refine its execution roadmap, prioritize plant and machinery procurement, finalize packaging-line specifications, and validate initial B2B supply contracts. FasterCapital's support will emphasize operational milestones, investor-ready materials, and introductions to manufacturers, distributors and potential anchor customers. This phase will not include guaranteed funding decisions; it focuses on measurable readiness and go-to-market actions.

Proof (traction and market signals)

Everest Processing's product mix and B2B model target high-volume channels (retail chains, hotels, hospitals, FMCG and e-commerce sellers) where bulk orders and supply contracts drive recurring revenue. The startup's focus on private-label services is designed to capture higher-margin contracts and establish durable customer relationships.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Everest Processing through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days?

Everest Processing and FasterCapital will complete a detailed operations plan, secure vendor quotes for core machinery, run pilot production runs and present a refined investor packet. The goal is to reach procurement-ready status and pilot-order readiness within three months.

About Everest Processing

Everest Processing manufactures tissue products and packaging paper, including corrugated and custom-printed boxes, for B2B and retail markets. The company focuses on quality, flexible production lines and private-label services to meet rising demand in Africa.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.