MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, November 2026: The Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah hosted its first dialogue forum, entitled 'Shared Visions for the Future of the Family', at Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves. Held in collaboration with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the forum brought together representatives from government, academia and the wider community to support the objectives of the UAE's Year of Family and strengthen institutional partnerships that promote family stability, protect human rights and enhance quality of life across society. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum provided a platform to explore ways of strengthening collaboration, share knowledge and highlight successful initiatives and practices that support families and reinforce their central role in building a cohesive and sustainable society.

Discussions focused on developing approaches to joint working, fostering stronger community partnerships and identifying future opportunities to enhance services and initiatives for families. The discussions also considered how these efforts can align with national priorities to improve quality of life and advance sustainable social development.

The program included interactive dialogue sessions in which participants put forward proposals and ideas aimed at strengthening cooperation between organizations and supporting community initiatives with a positive and lasting impact.

Her Excellency Khadija Mohammed Ahmed Al Aajil Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah, said:“The 'Shared Visions for the Future of the Family' forum highlights the importance of bringing together government, academic and community institutions in Ras Al Khaimah to create an environment in which families can thrive. Through closer cooperation and the exchange of expertise, we can further develop the initiatives and services that support our communities. We are proud of the strong participation and engagement the forum attracted, which reflects a shared understanding of the value of collective action in advancing sustainable social development.”

Her Excellency also expressed her appreciation to the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research for its patronage and support, and to all participating organizations for their valuable contributions to the discussions and the exchange of constructive ideas and perspectives. Their engagement, she noted, strengthens collective efforts to support and empower families.

By facilitating collaboration and dialogue, the Aman Shelter hopes this and future forums will help to develop initiatives and ways of working that contribute to a stable society, respond to families' evolving needs and aspirations, and enhance quality of life.

About the Aman Shelter for Women and Children:

The Aman Shelter for Women and Children is a semi-governmental institution established by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Shelter's mandate is to help provide shelter, protection, psychological and financial support to victims of violence and human trafficking.

The Aman Shelter's mission is to raise awareness against all forms of violence and abuse; promote dialogue and partnerships between families, communities and the government; ensure the provision of protection, justice and dignified living for victims of abuse and human trafficking; and provide safe shelter to these women and children.

The Shelter's vision involves securing a community free from all forms of violence and based on human dignity, equality and justice.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the UAE's fourth largest Emirate, is defined by its natural beauty, rich heritage and forward-looking vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable growth, economic diversification and innovation, RAK is an attractive place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located within four hours of one third of the world's population, RAK serves as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its diversified economy sees no sector contribute more than 23% of GDP. The Emirate offers a competitive, business-friendly environment with 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. Home to over 73,000 companies, supported by RAKEZ and Innovation City, RAK has held strong 'A' range credit ratings since 2008.

With a population of 0.4 million representing over 150 nationalities, RAK combines high quality of life with accessible luxury. Landmark hospitality projects in the pipeline include Wynn, Four Seasons and Nobu, added to the existing Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, while RAK Central will redefine its commercial and residential landscape.

Year-round sunshine, competitive living costs and a dynamic lifestyle position Ras Al Khaimah as a land of opportunity.