MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From weekend football matches and padel games to long tennis sessions and everything that follows, the HONOR X9e Pro is built to keep up with an active lifestyle. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, KSA.11.2026 Whether it is a weekend football match, an evening padel session or a friendly tennis game, sport is a favourite way to unwind and connect across the region. And as we all know, a quick match can easily turn into another round, a friendly rivalry or an unexpected rematch.

Through it all, your smartphone is part of the experience, from organising games and playing your favourite playlist to capturing winning moments and keeping everyone connected.

That is where the HONOR X9e Pro comes in. Combining long-lasting battery life, exceptional durability and powerful camera capabilities, it is built to keep up with the action, both on and off the court.

When One More Game Turns Into Three:

Anyone who plays padel knows there is almost always someone asking for one more game. The same goes for football, where a friendly match can easily turn into a longer afternoon, or tennis, where nobody wants to leave after losing the final set.

Remember, your phone has been working since morning, handling calls, messages, navigation, music and all the little things that keep the day moving.

With its massive 11,000mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery and intelligent AI Power Saving technology, the HONOR X9e Pro is designed to last through extended usage without constantly worrying about finding a charger.

And for those outdoor games under the region's intense sun, the battery has been validated for performance at temperatures of up to 50°C under specified testing conditions, offering added reassurance during hotter days.

Because Accidents Happen Off the Pitch Too:

Not every sporting mishap happens during the game. Sometimes it is your phone slipping from your hand while checking the score, falling from a bench beside the padel court or getting knocked over as everyone rushes to collect their belongings.

And when that happens, the first instinct is usually to check whether the screen has survived. After all, nobody wants a cracked display or a damaged phone to ruin an otherwise great day.

The HONOR X9e Pro is built with these everyday accidents in mind. Its reinforced, impact-resistant structure helps protect the phone's critical components by absorbing and distributing the force of accidental knocks and drops. Tested to withstand drops from heights of up to three metres, offering an extra layer of reassurance when things get a little rough.

And whether it is a little dust around an outdoor football pitch or an unexpected splash near the court, its IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance offers added peace of mind.

The Best Moments Deserve a Replay:

Every group has that one friend who captures everything, from the winning football goal to a spectacular tennis rally or the celebrations after a close padel match.

With its 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera and CIPA 6.0-level stabilisation, the HONOR X9e Pro makes it easier to capture memorable sporting moments with impressive detail while reducing camera shake during handheld photography.

And when the match is over, the day does not always end there. There might be a coffee afterwards, dinner with teammates or plans for the next weekend.

With 80W HONOR SuperCharge for fast top-ups and 27W wired reverse charging to power compatible devices, the phone brings even more convenience to busy days.

And with the HONOR X9e Pro, there is always room for one more game.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners.

With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.