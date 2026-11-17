ALVAREZ & MARSAL EXPANDS SAUDI TAX PRACTICE WITH DEDICATED TAX CONTROVERSY AND LITIGATION OFFERING
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
New capability brings together tax advisory and tax litigation, supporting clients across tax disputes, litigation and appeals
Mansour Aljadani appointed Licensed Legal Partner to lead Tax Controversy & Litigation, strengthening A&M's all-Saudi team
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The new capability will be led by Mansour Aljadani, a licensed Saudi attorney who has been appointed Licensed Partner to lead Tax Controversy & Litigation. He brings extensive experience across tax advisory, controversy and litigation, including previous roles at ZATCA, and leading Saudi law firms. The expansion builds on A&M's established Saudi tax practice and responds to growing demand for integrated tax and tax controversy as the Kingdom's tax environment becomes increasingly sophisticated. As Saudi Arabia's economic transformation continues, tax considerations are playing a greater role in investment, transaction and operational decisions. Businesses increasingly require advice that connects technical tax positions with their legal basis, supporting evidence and commercial implications. Bringing these capabilities together allows A&M to support clients from initial tax advice and regulatory engagement through to dispute resolution and litigation. The expanded offering will focus on three core areas:
-
Tax controversy and litigation representation: Support across the tax dispute lifecycle, including Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) audits, objections, settlement proceedings, litigation and appeals, and representation before the relevant Saudi tax dispute resolution and appellate committees.
Tax policy and legislative advisory: Advice on proposed legislation, regulatory interpretation, consultation submissions, and tax policy design and implementation.
Integrated tax and legal advisory: Support on complex tax positions, transactions and business arrangements, including tax rulings, documentation and dispute prevention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment