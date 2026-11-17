New capability brings together tax advisory and tax litigation, supporting clients across tax disputes, litigation and appeals Mansour Aljadani appointed Licensed Legal Partner to lead Tax Controversy & Litigation, strengthening A&M's all-Saudi team

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November, 2026 – Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the global professional services firm known for its senior-led, operator-driven approach, has expanded its tax business in Saudi Arabia to include dedicated tax controversy and litigation. The expansion brings together tax advisory and legal representation within one coordinated offering, providing businesses with support across the full tax dispute lifecycle. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new capability will be led by Mansour Aljadani, a licensed Saudi attorney who has been appointed Licensed Partner to lead Tax Controversy & Litigation. He brings extensive experience across tax advisory, controversy and litigation, including previous roles at ZATCA, and leading Saudi law firms. The expansion builds on A&M's established Saudi tax practice and responds to growing demand for integrated tax and tax controversy as the Kingdom's tax environment becomes increasingly sophisticated.

As Saudi Arabia's economic transformation continues, tax considerations are playing a greater role in investment, transaction and operational decisions. Businesses increasingly require advice that connects technical tax positions with their legal basis, supporting evidence and commercial implications. Bringing these capabilities together allows A&M to support clients from initial tax advice and regulatory engagement through to dispute resolution and litigation.

Tax controversy and litigation representation: Support across the tax dispute lifecycle, including Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) audits, objections, settlement proceedings, litigation and appeals, and representation before the relevant Saudi tax dispute resolution and appellate committees. Tax policy and legislative advisory: Advice on proposed legislation, regulatory interpretation, consultation submissions, and tax policy design and implementation. Integrated tax and legal advisory: Support on complex tax positions, transactions and business arrangements, including tax rulings, documentation and dispute prevention.

The expanded offering will focus on three core areas:

Fahad Bin Fares, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal in Saudi Arabia, said:“Tax disputes are becoming increasingly complex, and businesses need to consider both the technical tax position and the legal arguments that support it. That means establishing the facts, preparing the right evidence and having a clear strategy from the outset.

“By bringing tax advisory and litigation representation together, we can support clients through the entire process, from initial engagement with the tax authorities to settlement or litigation where necessary. Our focus is on providing practical advice and effective representation, drawing on the experience of Saudi professionals who understand the Kingdom's regulatory environment and the commercial challenges businesses face.”

The expanded offering will be delivered by an all-Saudi team, combining local regulatory knowledge and litigation expertise with A&M's established tax advisory capabilities. The team can also draw on the firm's broader financial, valuation, forensic and industry expertise where matters require multidisciplinary support.

The expansion of A&M's existing Saudi tax business follows the admission of a licensed Saudi lawyer and registration of the legal entity with the Saudi Bar Association. The offering will focus specifically on tax-related litigation services, providing clients with coordinated support across tax advisory, controversy and litigation if needed.

About Alvarez & Marsal:

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, A&M provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to clients' unique challenges. With a worldwide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities – and a long-standing presence across Europe and the Middle East – A&M helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.