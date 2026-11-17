MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has once again been recognized on the, marking itson the prestigious ranking and completing. This achievement further reinforces the company's position as a trusted and bankable partner for utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The latest BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage ranking reflects the growing maturity of the global energy storage market and introduces updated assessment criteria with a stronger focus on project financing and bankability. Under the revised methodology, manufacturers are required to demonstrate successful deployment and financing track records through independently financed utility-scale projects. Trina Storage's continued presence on the list highlights the company's proven capability to deliver high-quality, financeable energy storage solutions at scale.

“We are honored to be recognized by BloombergNEF for the 12th consecutive quarter,” said.“The evolution of BNEF's methodology reflects the increasing maturity of the energy storage industry. As customers place greater emphasis on project execution, financing readiness and long-term performance, we remain focused on delivering solutions that create lasting value throughout the project lifecycle.”

As solar generation expands across the Middle East and Africa, battery storage can help utilities maintain grid stability and make solar power available after sunset. In Aswan, Egypt, Trina Storage supplied its Elementa 2 system as the exclusive energy storage partner for AMEA Power's 300 MWh Abydos battery energy storage project, part of Egypt's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility. Trina Storage completed installation and grid connection in 60 days, ahead of schedule.

“The next phase of energy storage in the Middle East and Africa will be defined by the ability to deploy at scale while meeting increasingly demanding technical and operational requirements,”.“At Trina Storage, we continue to expand our portfolio with advanced, integrated solutions designed for a range of applications. Our focus is on giving utilities and developers the performance, reliability and flexibility they need for their projects.”

The company's Elementa battery energy storage system incorporates liquid-cooling architecture and advanced battery management technologies designed to support reliable operation across a range of utility-scale applications. Meanwhile, the recently introduced Elementa + Electra integrated DC+AC solution combines high-density battery storage with advanced power conversion technology, simplifying deployment while enhancing system performance and project value. The solution supports demanding utility-scale applications with features including grid-forming capability, black-start functionality, and flexible power control.

As the global energy storage industry enters a new phase of growth, Trina Storage will continue to work closely with utilities and developers across the Middle East and Africa to deliver safe, reliable and high-performance solutions that maximize project value and support a more sustainable energy future.

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-competitive storage and to provide Solar for Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Leveraging decades of expertise in solar manufacturing, we offer cost-effective and flexible storage solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customers.