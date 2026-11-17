Delhi is ready to present its rich heritage with a new approach. The capital city will be playing host to the second edition of India Biennale 2026 between December 4, 2026 and March 21, 2027. The event will last 108 days and will feature India's rich heritage with global art and creative displays.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to social media X to announce that the event would celebrate the Delhi's historical legacy with the vibrant colours of Indian and Global art and culture. This is to help bridge the gap between Delhi's historical background and creativity.

India Biennale 2026 – 108 Day Cultural Event

The second edition of India Biennale will take place between December 4, 2026 and March 21, 2027. The event will take place at many locations including the Purana Qila.

This event is set to provide a space for Indian art to be celebrated alongside global creativity. Visitors, tourists, researchers and art lovers will gain access to explore various cultures and creativity.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Chairs Preperation Meeting

A preperation meeting chaired by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was held to discuss the event, along with Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials from the central and Delhi government, as stated by CM Rekha Gupta.

Preparation, roles within departments and coordination were discussed.

Theme – 'Tat Tvam Asi – You Are That'

The theme for the 2026 edition will be 'Tat Tvam Asi – You Are That' which has been inspired by a key concept from the Upanishads. The theme looks into how we are connected to those around us.

The event will include a wide range of activities from art, architecture, design and cultural displays to installations, debates, workshops, film showings and more. There will also be a Student Biennale to give young artists a platform.

Major Biennale Locations Include Red Fort and Qutub Minar

Many major locations in Delhi will be taking part in the event including Purana Qila, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodhi Garden, Hauz Khas, Agrasen Ki Baoli and National Gallery of Modern Art, according to the official website.

There will also be a Biennale Pass to give access to the monuments, exhibitions and public events.

With the event featuring historic architecture, Modern Art and global culture it should provide a new way to experience Delhi's heritage. More information about the artists, countries and events taking part will be available soon.