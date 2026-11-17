Ahead of Chennai Super Kings officially releasing their list of players retained and released, the former skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has officially bid farewell to his illustrious IPL career, which spanned nearly two decades.

The announcement came on the deadline day of the IPL 2027 player retention window on Tuesday, November 17, with the five-time champions confirming that 'Thala' will transition into the role of Team Mentor. There was uncertainty over his future in the tournament, given that he did not play a single match in the previous season due to a calf injury,

MS Dhoni, who played 16 seasons for CSK and two for Rising Pune Supergiants, will no longer be part of the playing squad, bringing an end to an illustrious on-field journey that saw him feature in 278 IPL matches and score 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, alongside five IPL trophies as captain.

How Did Dhoni Inform CSK About His Retirement?

For the first time since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni won't be part of the squad as an active player, marking a monumental shift for the five-time champions ahead of the 2027 season.

Having been part of the squad as an uncapped player with a salary cap of INR 4 crore in the previous two IPL seasons, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has finally decided to step aside, freeing up INR 4 crore in CSK's auction purse ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. There was no major announcement from Dhoni about his retirement, but rather in a meeting with CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath and owner Rupa Guranath

According to IANS, Rupa revealed that Dhoni told him to add his name to the list of released players during a virtual retention meeting on Saturday. As managing director Vishwanath was reading out the players to be released ahead of the mini-auction, Dhoni quietly interjected, saying, 'Maybe you should add my name'

Rupa Gurunath shared that the video call abruptly disconnected right after Dhoni remarked

"You won't believe it. The call, the video call, just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season.' Rupa said.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

A once-in-a-lifetime player.

A new role. A bond that lasts forever

Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!

Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning.

From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.

Read more: #WhistlePodu

- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

MS Dhoni's retirement was just one of several massive developments on a day filled with high drama across the sports and political landscape. However, the former wicketkeeper-batter made an announcement in a meeting when the CSK managing director and owner were discussing the final retention list on Saturday morning.

What was meant to be a routine strategic review of player retentions and auction strategy turned into an unforgettable and deeply emotional turning point for the franchise.

'Silent Goodbye' by MS Dhoni from his Cricketing Career

With his retirement from the IPL, MS Dhoni has officially ended his playing career across all levels of the game, having already retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, Dhoni's IPL retirement has sparked emotional reactions from CSK fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several supporters expressing heartbreak over his decision to step away from professional cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many fans thanked Dhoni for the memories, trophies, and unforgettable moments he created during his CSK career, while others described his retirement as another 'silent goodbye', expressing disappointment over the absence of a formal farewell on the field.

Another section of fans expressed disappointment over the former CSK skipper's decision to retire without a farewell match, with some pointing out that he had also stepped away from international cricket without a formal on-field send-off. Several supporters said that being a Dhoni fan meant repeatedly having to accept such emotional goodbyes.

@ChennaiIPL Thank you MS! There can't, will never be anyone who will come close to what you did and achieved at a franchise in the manner you did. We all can debate entry and exit, but all the best for your next role as a Mentor! Lot more to follow.

- Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 17, 2026

@ChennaiIPL Love you Thala, thanks for all the memories and trophies ❤️

- MAHIYANK (@Mahiyank_78) November 17, 2026

@ChennaiIPL Test cricket - silent retirement.

ODI cricket - silent retirement.

Now franchise cricket - another silent goodbye.

Being an MS Dhoni fan is nothing but learning to say goodbye without ever getting a proper farewell. ❤️‍ (@Diiiiiiipakk) November 17, 2026

@ChennaiIPL Thanks for the memories, Thala. You've given my childhood more cricketing joy than words can ever describe. No way time got to be this cruel to take away the one thing I never wanted to let go of.

- Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) November 17, 2026

@ChennaiIPL Virat always said, 'You will always be my captain,' and today every Kohli fan feels the exact same heartbreak. The IPL just lost its calmest storm. Thank you for the memories, Captain Cool.

- jaxxx (@Atereachh) November 17, 2026

Oh captain, My captain, My forever captain.

- Sergio (@SergioculerCSK) November 17, 2026

Aye Aye Captain! Thanks for everything

- Mama (@SriniMaama16) November 17, 2026

Thala takes over as mentor of CSK, calls it quits on his playing career. What an absolute icon. #ThankYouThala

- Crikipidea (@crikipidea) November 17, 2026

It's official! Dhoni will not get a farewell game at Anbuden

- Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 17, 2026

And he didn't keep the promise!

- Hustler (@HustlerCSK) November 17, 2026

Thala MS Dhoni! Once a Captain, Always My Man!

No matter what happens, you will always be our Captain, our Pride, our Emotion! Forever #THALA7 ᴍsᴅ ᴋᴀʀᴛʜɪᴄᴋ... (@Msdhoni2411) November 17, 2026

Happy Retirement thala

Will definitely miss your presence on field

Veeeraaa (@Nayak_Pawanist) November 17, 2026

Ahhh man. I know this was coming today and prepared for it for an year and still couldn't take it when it's actually official.

- (@StanMSD) November 17, 2026

Though retired from the IPL, MS Dhoni's association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will continue in a new capacity, with the legendary cricketer set to take on the role of Team Mentor ahead of the 2027 season.