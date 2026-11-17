A late-night incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has sparked questions after a man visiting a married woman's house fell from the fifth floor of a residential building. The incident reportedly came to light after the woman's husband spotted the visitor through a live feed from a camera installed inside the house and alerted his family members.

The incident took place in the City Vistar Colony area under the jurisdiction of Kolar police station, on the morning of Monday, November 16. The injured man had fractures in both legs and was taken away for medical treatment.

But the circumstances of his fall are in dispute. The man has alleged that the woman's relatives pushed him from the fifth floor, while the woman claimed that he fell while attempting to climb down using a pipe.

Husband Allegedly Spots Visitor Through Live Camera Feed

According to preliminary reports, the woman's husband had installed a camera inside the house. While checking its live footage, he allegedly noticed another man inside the residence. After spotting the visitor, the husband reportedly contacted his father and younger brother and sent them to the house. The man's presence at the residence led to a confrontation, although the exact sequence of events that followed is still being investigated.

Man Falls From Fifth Floor, Suffers Fractures

The incident reportedly occurred around 5 am on Monday. The visitor fell from the fifth floor of the residential building and suffered injuries to both legs. Following the fall, he accused the woman's in-laws of pushing him from the building. His allegation has not yet been independently established. The woman, however, gave a different account. She reportedly told investigators that the man was attempting to climb down using a pipe when he lost his balance and fell.

The two versions have left investigators examining whether the fall was accidental or whether the man was pushed during the confrontation.

What Did Bhopal Police Say?

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that an incident had been reported in the Kolar area. He said the injured man had alleged that he was pushed from the building, while the woman claimed he fell while trying to descend through a pipe.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the building to establish what happened before and after the fall.

The police commissioner also said preliminary medical information indicated injuries consistent with a fall. However, the investigation is continuing, and statements from the woman and her family members are being recorded. Police have said that appropriate action will be taken if the man's allegations are found to be true.