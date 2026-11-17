MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Assana Company plans to conduct gold exploration in the Abay region as part of a geological survey project in the northeastern Pre-Balkhash area, according to the project documentation.

The licensed area, located on the border between the Abay and Zhetysu regions, covers 14 blocks. The project aims to study its geological structure, identify and assess prospects for gold mineralization, determine the location and thickness of ore bodies and their mineral content, and estimate potential mineral resources and reserves.

The planned exploration activities include prospecting and exploration work, with individual trenches and pits to be excavated to map bedrock outcrops and collect channel samples. The licensed area is located outside specially protected natural areas.

The exploration program is scheduled to run from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2032. The company plans to drill 200 exploration boreholes with a combined depth of 40,000 meters and an average depth of 200 meters each.

The work will include geological mapping, geochemical sampling, magnetic and gamma-spectrometric surveys, electrical exploration, and core drilling. Drilling will be carried out using LF-90s, Boyles C-6, or similar equipment, with full core recovery.

Water consumption for the entire drilling program is estimated at 250 cubic meters. Drilling will use a circulating clay-based fluid.

Assana Company will conduct exploration activities using its own personnel and specialized contractors selected through tenders. Drilling contractors will be required to hold the relevant licenses.