MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the European Union have held talks on ways to strengthen political dialogue and further develop their bilateral partnership, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Audronė Perkauskienė, Acting Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

According to the report, particular attention was paid to existing cooperation mechanisms and the need for continued joint efforts to improve their effectiveness and deliver practical results.

The sides also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts and expanding engagement between relevant institutions in Turkmenistan and the EU, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the European Union and Turkmenistan are developing cooperation in trade, transport connectivity, energy, environmental protection and digitalization. The framework for bilateral trade relations is the EU-Turkmenistan Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related Matters, which has been in force since 2010.

In 2024, EU exports to Turkmenistan amounted to €700 million, while imports from Turkmenistan reached €400 million. The EU is also supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, including infrastructure modernization, logistics improvements and trade facilitation. Other areas of cooperation include renewable energy, methane emissions reduction, water management and access to critical raw materials.