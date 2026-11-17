Kinetic View connects contractor workflows from leads and estimates through production and warranty service. Product screens show fictional demo data.

The Kinetic View Production Matrix tracks sold jobs, recorded payments, materials and milestones. Fictional demo data.

Kinetic View connects homeowner signatures with contract, customer, sale and production records. Fictional demo data.

Built by a Houston remodeler, Kinetic View combines leads, estimates, signatures, production and warranty workflows at a founding company rate.

- Mitch Clay, Founder, Kinetic ViewHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best ROI Media LLC offers Kinetic View, a contractor CRM that brings leads, appointments, estimates, signatures, production and warranty service together on one customer record. Built by Houston remodeler Mitch Clay, the platform is designed for remodeling contractors and home service teams that need the office, sales representatives and installation crews working from the same information.Kinetic View offers a founding member price of $49.99 per month for an entire company, with unlimited users. The offer is available to the first 8,888 companies, with that rate retained while their subscription stays active. The regular price for new companies after the founding offer is $199 per month. A 14-day trial requires no payment card, and subscriptions are month to month with no setup fee.From the First Call to Warranty ServiceThe platform follows a job through lead intake, appointment scheduling, estimating, signatures, production and service. Four calendars support appointments, sales, production and warranty visits. Booking uses representatives' working schedules, job types and service ZIP codes to identify available openings.Built-in estimating lets teams create custom costbooks, prepare branded PDF proposals and present estimates on an iPad. After homeowners sign and the representative countersigns, the workflow creates the contract PDF, customer, sale and production job. Production teams can track sold amounts, recorded payments, materials, costs and milestones in the platform's spreadsheet-style Matrix.Kinetic View also includes a call center workflow, a shared text inbox, reports and guided setup. The text inbox uses a company's own Twilio or SimpleTexting account; provider charges apply. Customer payments can be recorded in the CRM, but the platform does not process those payments.Web and Android AccessThe CRM is available on the web and through its native Android app. The iPhone and iPad app is coming soon. One company login and subscription support access across the available platforms.Learn more or start a trial at .Download Kinetic View for Android:About Best ROI MediaBest ROI Media LLC develops contractor software, custom websites and original games. Its gaming portfolio includes Go Commando: Squad Rush, an arcade squad action game, and Chess Worlds, a chess game featuring eight themed worlds, 24 bot personalities and more than 3,000 rated puzzles. Both games are available on Google Play. More information about the company and its work is available at .

Mitchell Clay

Best ROI Media

+1 832-509-6705

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Kinetic View Offers Contractor CRM With Unlimited Users at $49.99 Founding Rate News Provided By Best ROI Media November 17, 2026, 10:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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