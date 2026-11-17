Monsignor Casolini, Hon. Cheryl Halpern, H.E. Mona -Helen Kabuki Quartey, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Italian Republic, TRM of Eti-Oni, Oba Dokun Thompson GUREJE IV & Queen Angelique-Monet Gureje-Thompson, Mr. Pelumi Adedoyin, Sen Bernards Imasuen

Left Monsignor Don Luigi Casolini, Honorable Cheryl Halpern, Her Majesty Queen Angelique-Monet,

The Golden Rule Summit Group Photo

Historic royal initiative unites sovereign diplomacy, Catholic ecclesiastical leadership, the Sovereign Order of Malta and global humanitarian voices in Rome.

- Her Majesty Queen Angelique-Monét Gureje-ThompsonROME, ROME, ITALY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Golden Rule Summit Roma 2026 marked a historic achievement in independent royal leadership, convening diplomatic representatives of sovereign countries, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Catholic ecclesiastical leaders, humanitarian organizations, educators and innovators on October 20. Founded by Her Majesty Queen Angelique-Monét Gureje-Thompson, Queen of Eti-Oni, Osun State, Nigeria, the invitation-only gathering united participants from 12 countries around the Golden Rule and its practical application to international cooperation.Held at Auditorium Loyola, Centro Congressi Roma Eventi – Fontana di Trevi, within the building housing the Pontifical Gregorian University and its historic library, the Summit pursued“Human Dignity. Inclusive Development. Global Responsibility.” It was organized by A.F.I. World Peace Initiative and Visions of Peace Initiative, with Associazione Cavalieri di San Silvestro Papa as Cultural Patron. Her Majesty developed the independent initiative through longstanding relationships with Rome's cultural and ecclesiastical communities.The programme connected longstanding religious traditions with contemporary challenges in education, technology, humanitarian protection and cultural expression.Ecclesiastical and Diplomatic AddressesThe Reverend Monsignor Don Luigi Francesco Casolini di Sersale, Honorary President Emeritus of the Summit, addressed“The Golden Rule: A Universal Call to Human Dignity, Fraternity & Peace,” emphasizing interfaith understanding, compassion and moral responsibility. H.E. Archbishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Chancellor Emeritus of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, contributed an interfaith goodwill message,“The Golden Rule as a Strategy for Interfaith,” addressing the principle's meaning for human dignity and cooperation across faiths.In her Founder's Address,“The Golden Rule: From Principle to Global Responsibility,” Her Majesty called for renewed empathy and cooperation among nations, institutions and individuals. She highlighted Indigenous knowledge and Global South contributions to sustainability, development and cultural heritage.Her Excellency Mrs. Mona-Helen Kabuki Quartey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to the Italian Republic, served as Special Guest of Honour for Diplomacy. Her Excellency Abimbola Tolulope Samuel Reuben, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Italian Republic, was represented by Mr. Pelumi Adedoyin, First Secretary (Trade and Investment), Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Rome who praised the initiative as a“historic first.” Legislative participation included Italian Senator Alessandra Maiorino and Nigerian Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. International keynote speaker the Honourable Fawzia Koofi addressed“When the World Looks Away: Women's Dignity, Courage & the Responsibility to Act,” focusing on the protection of women and girls.Five International PanelsPanel I -“The Golden Rule Across Faiths: Human Dignity, Compassion & Our Shared Humanity” examined shared ethical principles and responsibilities to confront exploitation, injustice and intolerance. Contributors were Kevin Hyland OBE, CEO of Praevani Global and the United Kingdom's first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner; Rev. Sr. Dr. Miriam Yves Iwuamadu, SJS, medical doctor and author; and Veronica Zeitlin, senior executive in international development, and human rights.Panel II -“The Next Generation of Peace: Youth, Education, Faith & Reconciliation” connected child protection with practical education in nonviolent conflict resolution. Cosmas Joel Wallbrecher of AT-ONE-MENT, an initiative of the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, emphasized trained mediation, understanding differences and finding common interests. The Friars' Centro Pro Unione has historic connections with ecumenical dialogue during Vatican II. Elena Avenati, Child Rights and Business Manager at Save the Children Italy, contributed child-rights expertise; Otunba Solo-Steven A. Gisanrin of All Care 4 U Group addressed vulnerable young people.Panel III -“Women Leading Change: Dignity, Opportunity & Inclusive Development” featured Rosemary Buri, Soroptimist International's United Nations Representative in Rome, delivering“The Golden Rule in Action: From Compassion to Education, Justice and Opportunity for Women and Girls” on behalf of Advocacy Director Berthe De Vos-Neven. She emphasized education, equality, economic empowerment and protection from violence. Dr. Carla Laura Petruzzelli addressed leadership, and Gaia Paradiso conveyed appreciation from Soroptimist's leadership.Panel IV -“The Human Future of AI: Empathy, Ethics & Responsibility” considered accountability and human agency. Shiran Mlamdovsky Somech, Founder of Generative AI for Good, presented the Golden Rule as a design principle for responsible AI, she identified consent, transparency, authenticity, safety and non-discrimination as essential safeguards. Other contributors included Sir Dr. Marco Fortunato Crimi, Dr. Marco Quaranta and Yorke Rhodes III of Microsoft and the NYU Ethical Tech Lab.Panel V -“The Arts as a Universal Language of Peace” featured Dr. Stefania Passamonte MBE, OMRI, who screened her AI-created film and discussed opportunities for overlooked artists. Her Majesty examined AI-assisted storytelling, cultural authenticity and artistic livelihoods, drawing on her theatrical production Ventriloquist Queen. Her internationally recognized ventriloquist figure Milk the Cow demonstrated the Golden Rule through humour and audience engagement. Tatiana Kotlyarenko moderated the panels.Lifetime Achievement and Continuing ResponsibilityHonourable Cheryl Halpern delivered“A Film That Might Change Nations,” reflecting on cinema's educational power. She stated:“Every religion teaches that respect, tolerance, and compassion are crucial values needed to insure the peaceful coexistence between all people that God desires.”Her Majesty and Monsignor Casolini presented Halpern with the Golden Rule Lifetime Achievement Award. The Queen designed the sculpture, crafted by artisans of historic Ìgùn Ẹ́rọ̀nwwọ̀n using traditional lost-wax casting. Its dove, olive branch, joined hands and cocoa imagery represented peace, cooperation and Eti-Oni's 130-year cocoa heritage. A companion piece is intended for Pope Leo XIV.Dr. Oluseye Oludoye moderated a two-part roundtable on practical cooperation and preserving humanity. H.E. Ambassador Michel Veuthey of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta closed the proceedings, reflecting on the Golden Rule's meaning and the Order's history.Her Majesty stated:“The Golden Rule must be more than a principle we admire. It must become a responsibility we practice-in our institutions, our communities, our technologies, our creative expression, our relationships with the natural world and the way we treat one another.”The independently founded Summit linked sovereign diplomacy, ecclesiastical leadership, humanitarian service and contemporary innovation around shared responsibilities, creating a foundation for continued dialogue and cooperation. International ngos such as Save The Children, Soroptimist International, brought a delegation along with the UNICRI.

Mark Mitchell

GJE Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

The Golden Rule Film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Golden Rule Summit Roma 2026 Marks Historic Royal Achievement in Diplomacy, Faith and Global Cooperation News Provided By GJE Entertainment November 17, 2026, 10:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.