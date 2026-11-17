MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, on Tuesday questioned the Congress party that if Telangana is in Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi's heart, why is there no mention of it in her memoirs.

He said the Congress leaders who often state that Sonia Gandhi gifted Telangana, must answer this question.

The BRS leader claimed the absence of any mention of Telangana in Sonia Gandhi's memoirs exposes the hollowness of the Congress party.

“Telangana was neither in Sonia Gandhi's soul nor in her heart. Telangana was not granted out of Sonia Gandhi's benevolence; it was achieved through the struggle of the people of Telangana,” he said.

Rama Rao alleged that the people's movement under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was the real force behind the formation of Telangana State.

“Congress agreed to the formation of Telangana only because of the political inevitability created by the people of Telangana. It granted statehood out of fear of being swept away by the massive Telangana movement,” claimed the former minister.

Stating that Congress never had genuine affection for Telangana, the BRS leader said the statehood was granted purely out of political necessity.

“It is shameful that Congress is trying to take credit for Telangana's history and the sacrifices made by its people,” he said.

Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's daughter and BRS MLC, Vani Devi, also criticised the Congress leaders for what she called their 'newfound love' for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

“If they had so much love and respect for P.V. Narasimha Rao, why were his last rites not conducted in Delhi,” she asked.

Vani Devi alleged that Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party have never had genuine affection or respect for Telangana's leadership and its people.

Congress has always viewed the aspirations of the people of Telangana through the prism of political convenience, she alleged.

“Congress is attempting to ignore the sacrifices of the people and KCR's leadership in the struggle for Telangana statehood. Telangana State is the outcome of the aspirations and struggles of millions of people and the historic movement led by KCR,” she claimed.

“Telangana was not a gift from anyone; it was a rightful achievement secured through the relentless struggle of its people. Congress can never erase the history of the Telangana movement or appropriate the sacrifices made by its people,” she added.