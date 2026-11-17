MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Surama Padhy, on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting ahead of the eighth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly, beginning from Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Padhy. Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik and the Congress Legislature Party leader Ramachandra Kadam were also present during the meeting.

The Speaker sought the cooperation of both the ruling party and the opposition parties to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mahaling said it was unanimously decided to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

“Everyone has unanimously agreed to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The government is ready to discuss any issue concerning the interests of Odisha that the Opposition wishes to raise on the floor of the House,” Mahaling said.

He said the Assembly Secretariat has received notices for five Bills, and time has been allocated for their discussion in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. The government will try to get the Bills passed during the session.

Mahaling further said Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mohan Charan Majhi would present the supplementary budget in the second half of the Assembly proceedings on November 18.

The Opposition BJD and Congress have also planned to corner the state government on various issues.

“We have moved motions on the cyclone and floods. We have requested the government to take up these motions for discussion and urged the Speaker to allow a detailed discussion on the issues, particularly the damage caused in Ganjam district. We have also moved a motion seeking suspension of all other business for a day to facilitate a discussion on the cyclone and flood situation,” said BJD leader Pramila Mallik.

She also stated that BJD will raise issues of delay in paddy procurement and non-disbursement of central allowances, National Pension Scheme funds, and the National Family Benefit Scheme, law and order, etc.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Kadam on Tuesday said the Congress party would raise several issues concerning Odisha's interests, including farmers' distress, unemployment, rising prices, the MMDR Act and the Kotia border dispute, during the upcoming Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.