MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara in Manila, Philippines, for prayers and laying the foundation stone for its redevelopment reflects his reverence for the Sikh Gurus and the global Punjabi-Sikh community, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday.

He added that PM Modi's engagements at the Manila Gurdwara were an expression of the resolve with which India is presenting its civilisational heritage on the world stage with confidence and pride.

Chugh, BJP National Headquarters In-charge, said that PM Modi's bond with the Sikh community is not confined to any single occasion or formality but is a continuing journey of faith and action.

Through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the aspirations of the Sangat found a new path, while Veer Bal Diwas has given the unparalleled sacrifice of the 'Sahibzadas' a permanent place in the nation's consciousness, he said in a statement.

He recalled that during the crisis in Afghanistan, the sacred Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji were brought safely to India with complete maryada and reverence, and the safe evacuation of Sikh families stranded there was also ensured under PM Modi's leadership.

Chugh said these decisions bear witness to the fact that protecting the Sikh faith and safeguarding Sikh families have both remained the highest priority for the Union government led by PM Modi.

The BJP MP said that the Prime Minister has also worked consistently to give Sikh tradition a proud identity on the international stage.

"Whether it was his visit to Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Canada, paying obeisance at a Gurdwara in Iran, the release of commemorative coins in Thailand marking the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, or his tradition of seeking the blessings of the Guru Sahiban on important Gurpurabs, on every occasion the Prime Minister has conveyed that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus are a priceless treasure not only for India but for all of humanity."

He added that today the Sikh community and the Punjabi diaspora across the world take pride in the leadership of PM Modi.

Chugh said the Prime Minister has shown that honouring Sikh faith, history, 'Seva' (service) and sacrifice is an integral part of both India's global engagement and its cultural vision.

The Manila visit marks a new chapter in that unwavering devotion which, drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Guru Sahiban, is making India ever prouder on the world stage, the BJP MP added.