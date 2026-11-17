Tariq Hameed Karra Clarifies Remarks on Kishtwar SPO Deaths Case

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday clarified his remarks regarding the recovery of the mortal remains of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, saying he had not accused the Army of involvement and had called for an investigation into both militancy and Army-related angles. Speaking to ANI, Karra said his remarks had been misunderstood and stressed that both possibilities should be thoroughly investigated.“I never said the Army was involved. I said there are two angles: one concerning militancy and the other involving the Army, and both must be investigated. The Congress party is not the kind of organisation that profits at the expense of the Army. It should be thoroughly investigated," he said.

Earlier, Tariq Hameed Karra sparked a political row by floating a "mistaken identity" theory behind the deaths of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district, suggesting they may have been accidentally shot by Army personnel while returning from a hunting trip rather than killed in a militant attack. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Karra also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local MLA Shagun Parihar of attempting to give the incident a communal colour. Citing preliminary reports gathered from his party's Kishtwar district president, Karra questioned the prevailing narrative and demanded a comprehensive investigation into all possible angles. "The primary question here is: how did they end up dead? There are two theories," Karra said. "One-which is the narrative pushed by the BJP and those with certain vested interests-is that it was a militant attack. The other theory is that they had set out, dressed in civilian clothes, to go hunting. On their way out, they passed through two army check-posts without any hindrance or questioning. However, upon their return, the patrolling party may have been replaced; the soldiers on duty may have mistaken them for militants and opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in their deaths," Karra said.

Earlier, the bullet-riddled bodies of the two personnel, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan belt of Kishtwar district. The two SPOs were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.