A collision caught on a dashcam of a car has highlighted the risks of reckless driving on high-speed expressways, after a dangerous driving maneuver on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg led to a serious road accident.

The video footage allegedly shows a cab making an abrupt stop in the fast lane while trying to do an illegal U-turn. Moments later, a vehicle coming up behind the stationary cab hits it, causing extensive damage. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of sudden stops, unauthorised U-turns and violations of traffic rules on busy expressways.

Dashcam Video Captures Cab Coming to Sudden Stop on Expressway

Dashcam video shows the cab stopping in the fast lane instead of continuing on the expressway. The vehicle appears to be attempting a U-turn at a location where such a manoeuvre is not permitted.

A vehicle behind the cab is speeding and can not stop in time to avoid the stationary vehicle. It then crashes into the cab, inflicting extensive damage to the vehicles. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media with people expressing concerns on the possible repercussions of such reckless driving decisions

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Why Are Illegal U-Turns Dangerous on High-Speed Expressways?

Expressways such as the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra are built to allow vehicles to travel at comparatively high speeds with controlled entry and exit points.

If someone suddenly stops in a fast lane, the ones behind may not have enough time to react. If you try to make a U-turn in an unauthorized place, the chances of collision increase further, especially if other vehicles are moving at a high speed.

Drivers are asked to use the designated interchanges and exits and to refrain from stopping or making sudden changes of direction on the main carriageway.

The incident has triggered new concerns over traffic violations and unsafe driving on Indian expressways.

Sudden lane changes, driving on the wrong side, making illegal U-turns and stopping on the main carriageway can put many road users at risk. Even a momentary lapse in judgement can lead to serious collisions when vehicles are travelling at high speeds.

The dashcam video serves as a reminder why motorists have to obey the designated traffic routes, keep safe distances and avoid unexpected maneuvers on expressways. Drivers on Samruddhi Mahamarg should take the authorized exits and adhere to the speed limits and traffic instructions displayed on board to minimize the risk of accidents.