(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amazon will have around a 14.7% stake in Anthropic post-IPO, while Alphabet will have a 13.7% stake.

Several funds, including Menlo Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Singapore's GIC, Coatue Management, and Sequoia Capital, have built up billions of dollars worth of stake in the AI lab. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn and actor and investor Ashton Kutcher are also investors in Anthropic. Anthropic's early backers Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have upped their stakes in the AI lab as part of its initial public offering (IPO), setting themselves up for greater risk and reward in the months after what would potentially be the biggest IPO in history even as institutional investors eye a windfall. Amazon owns 1.92 billion Class N Anthropic shares and is converting some of its preferred stock and convertible notes to reach about a 14.7% stake in Anthropic after its IPO, according to an analysis of the company's prospectus, based on the mid-point of IPO price range. Anthropic is not selling the stock in the IPO and will have to hold it for the next six months to a year. Alphabet is the lead investor in the AI lab's $26-billion private placement, which includes investments from six other tech companies, including Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The search giant is also not selling shares and will see its shareholding rise to around 13.7% post-IPO from about 12.6% earlier. Amazon and Alphabet are the only disclosed significant shareholders in Anthropic. Tech firms, venture capital investors, and asset managers that hold less than 5% of Anthropic's total shares and are not participating in the secondary offering are not individually named. Based on previous reports, several venture and private equity firms have amassed large stakes and could be in line to reap windfalls. Menlo Ventures had built up a more than $14 billion worth of stake in Anthropic, while ICONIQ Capital owned about a $17-billion stake. Singapore's GIC has invested more than $4.5 billion in Anthropic, Coatue Management $4.75 billion and Sequoia Capital $3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Investor < Reported Investment< Timing< Reported Value Of Stake< ICONIQ Capital $6 billion 2025 (reported as cumulative) $17 billion GIC $4.5 billion First invested in 2025; cumulative through 2026 Coatue Management $4.75 billion Across rounds since 2025 Sequoia Capital $3 billion 2026 Altimeter Capital $2 billion Series H, May 2026 Dragoneer Investment Group $2 billion Series H, May 2026 Greenoaks Capital $2 billion Series H, May 2026 Menlo Ventures $1 billion Since 2023; >$500M in Series D in 2024 $14 billion Blackstone Cumulative as of Feb 2026; includes an additional $200M Spark Capital $777 million Series C through Series H; May 2023–May 2026 $7 billion

Source: Bloomberg, media reports, Stocktwits research.

Noted tech personalities such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and actor Ashton Kutcher are also investors in the AI lab.

Anthropic's IPO Details

Anthropic is issuing 801.3 million new Class A shares and selling shareholders have put 23.6 million Class A shares up for sale in the IPO, which Anthropic has priced between $70 and $78 a share. Together with the private placement and at the upper end of the price range, Anthropic would raise $90.4 billion at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion, making it the largest IPO ever.

The identities of the selling shareholders are not disclosed. Anthropic shares are expected to list on Thursday, with investors discussing that the IPO is oversubscribed.

Anthropic Founders' Stakes

Anthropic has a five-class stock structure: Classes A and N possess pro-rata economic rights – Class A has one vote per share, and Class N has none – whereas Classes T, F, and E are special "control-only" shares that hold zero financial value, meaning they don't earn profits or cash out.

All seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, who is President and Chairperson of the board, jointly own a single Class F stock through Founder LLC.

They have a 50.1% voting control on matters submitted to stockholders' vote, according to Anthropic's prospectus. Each of the seven co-founders holds about 240.6 million to 244.2 million shares Class A shares.

The founders have collectively pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity in Anthropic to charitable causes.

Retail View On Anthropic

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for ANT, although several traders anticipate near-term pain. At least 67% of those who voted in an ongoing Stocktwits poll said they do not plan to place a bid in the IPO.

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