Anthropic IPO: AMZN, GOOGL Take On Greater AI Risk-Reward, As Marquee Investors See Windfall
|Investor <
|Reported Investment<
|Timing<
|Reported Value Of Stake<
|ICONIQ Capital
|$6 billion
|2025 (reported as cumulative)
|$17 billion
|GIC
|$4.5 billion
|First invested in 2025; cumulative through 2026
|Coatue Management
|$4.75 billion
|Across rounds since 2025
|Sequoia Capital
|$3 billion
|2026
|Altimeter Capital
|$2 billion
|Series H, May 2026
|Dragoneer Investment Group
|$2 billion
|Series H, May 2026
|Greenoaks Capital
|$2 billion
|Series H, May 2026
|Menlo Ventures
|$1 billion
|Since 2023; >$500M in Series D in 2024
|$14 billion
|Blackstone
|Cumulative as of Feb 2026; includes an additional $200M
|Spark Capital
|$777 million
|Series C through Series H; May 2023–May 2026
|$7 billion
Source: Bloomberg, media reports, Stocktwits research.
Noted tech personalities such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and actor Ashton Kutcher are also investors in the AI lab.
Anthropic's IPO Details
Anthropic is issuing 801.3 million new Class A shares and selling shareholders have put 23.6 million Class A shares up for sale in the IPO, which Anthropic has priced between $70 and $78 a share. Together with the private placement and at the upper end of the price range, Anthropic would raise $90.4 billion at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion, making it the largest IPO ever.
The identities of the selling shareholders are not disclosed. Anthropic shares are expected to list on Thursday, with investors discussing that the IPO is oversubscribed.
Anthropic Founders' Stakes
Anthropic has a five-class stock structure: Classes A and N possess pro-rata economic rights – Class A has one vote per share, and Class N has none – whereas Classes T, F, and E are special "control-only" shares that hold zero financial value, meaning they don't earn profits or cash out.
All seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, who is President and Chairperson of the board, jointly own a single Class F stock through Founder LLC.
They have a 50.1% voting control on matters submitted to stockholders' vote, according to Anthropic's prospectus. Each of the seven co-founders holds about 240.6 million to 244.2 million shares Class A shares.
The founders have collectively pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity in Anthropic to charitable causes.
Retail View On Anthropic
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for ANT, although several traders anticipate near-term pain. At least 67% of those who voted in an ongoing Stocktwits poll said they do not plan to place a bid in the IPO.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
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