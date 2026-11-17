Bigg Boss Kannada 13 takes an unexpected turn as Ganavi Gowda nominates Manjunath. With Soundarya Shetty's game also in focus, will this move change the dynamics inside the house?

Ganavi Gowda gives a massive shock to Manjunath who turned from a great poet into a romantic poet. But the rest of the contestants have kept distance with Ganavi who refers herself as a dishonest bad girl. However, Manjunath and Ganavi have formed a strong bond.

Selfish Ganavi Gowda has nominated her close friend Manjunath to get evicted from the house. The rest of the house members applauded upon learning Manju was nominated. Yashas made fun of Manjunath upon pouring cow dung water on him and said that poor Manju was wearing good clothes.

The winner of the task becomes the princess and decides which team needs to go into nomination. Today's promo has Soundarya Shetty winning the task and hence nomination has fallen upon Ganavi's team. Gagan Chinnappa, Dhanush and Manjunath are in Ganavi's (princess) team. From these three, Ganavi has nominated Manju.

Ganavi nominated Manjunath because he is coward while doing tasks. But Manjunath was furious about being nominated and told Ganavi that no one can win the trophy by playing only one game. He also told her that don't judge anyone's nature based on one game.

Manjunath bonded well with Ganavi from the start. While all the male members gave a red flag stating Ganavi is not suitable for the title of queen, Manjunath gave a green flag. He also tried to impress her by telling her some beautiful poetry lines.