Bengaluru residents in Rajajinagar and several surrounding localities will face a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, November 18, due to quarterly maintenance work at a major BESCOM power distribution station. The power cut is expected to last for seven hours, from 10 am to 5 pm, affecting several residential areas, commercial establishments and industrial localities. Residents in the affected neighbourhoods are advised to plan their activities accordingly and make the necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the shutdown.

BESCOM Announces Power Outage In Rajajinagar

According to BESCOM, the power interruption has been scheduled to facilitate urgent quarterly maintenance work at the NRS 220/66/11 kV power distribution station. The maintenance work will take place on November 18, between 10 am and 5 pm.

The scheduled shutdown is expected to affect Rajajinagar Blocks 1 to 6 and several neighbouring areas. BESCOM has announced the list of affected localities and appealed to residents to cooperate with the maintenance work.

List Of Areas Affected By Bengaluru Power Cut

The following areas in and around Rajajinagar are expected to experience a power outage:

Rajajinagar Blocks 1 to 6, Gubbanna Industrial Area, Dr Modi Hospital Road, Manjunathanagar, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, West of Chord Road (1st to 5th Cross), Mahaganapathi Nagar, KHB Colony (Phase 2), Link Road, Devayya Park, Nagappa Block, Shanimahatma Temple area, Prakashnagar, Gayathrinagar, Subramanyanagar, LN Pura, Rajkumar Road, Dayananda Nagar, Sai Mandira area and Harishchandra Maruti Extension.

More Localities To Face Power Interruption

Apart from the areas listed above, power supply will also be disrupted in Rajajinagar, Brigade Gateway Apartments, Palace Guttahalli, Muneshwara Block, the Malleshwaram swimming pool area and the Pipeline area, along with their surrounding localities.

The outage is likely to affect households, shops, offices and other establishments in these neighbourhoods during the scheduled maintenance period.

BESCOM Appeals For Public Cooperation

Narayanaswamy, Superintending Engineer of the BESCOM West Circle, has appealed to the public to cooperate with the scheduled maintenance work.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead, charge essential electronic devices and make other necessary arrangements before the power supply is interrupted.

The scheduled power shutdown will take place from 10 am to 5 pm on November 18. Residents should plan accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the maintenance work.