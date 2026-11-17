MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has dedicated his 2025 Arjuna Award to his family and the athletics fraternity, describing the honour presented by the President of India as a dream come true, while also backing India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, saying it could inspire a new generation of athletes.

Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after receiving the prestigious award, Shankar said the recognition was a rare and deeply meaningful moment in his sporting career.

“I feel honoured and privileged to be able to get the Arjuna Award, to receive the Arjuna Award from the Honourable President of India, is a dream come true moment for me as such opportunities only arise once or twice in a lifetime,” he said.

The TOPS-supported athlete acknowledged his own commitment and effort in reaching this milestone, but said his family's sacrifices, particularly the time spent apart due to his training and competition schedule, deserved special recognition.

"I think I would like to dedicate this award to myself first because obviously I have put in the hard work, dedication and all of the above (to be here) but I think the biggest sacrifice was made by my family with respect to time. They spent very less time with me because I am mostly on the road, traveling and competing, so I definitely would like to dedicate this to my mom and the rest of my family,” he said.

Shankar also emphasised the collective effort behind an athlete's achievements, extending his gratitude to the wider athletics community.

“I would like to dedicate this Award to the athletics fraternity as it's never a one man show, there's always a lot of people behind every human being that is able to achieve anything significant, so I am grateful for every single one of them and I would like to dedicate this to all of them.”

With the qualification window for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics approaching, the decathlete said his decision to spend extended periods in the United States while pursuing a master's degree was part of a carefully planned effort to prepare in a highly competitive sporting environment.

“My whole objective of trying to stay in the US for long periods of time, being able to do a master's degree, pursue a higher education, to be able to compete in high intensity sports is with the focus of LA 2028. My whole goal is to try and stay there for elongated periods of time so that I can prepare myself in that environment with the best athletes, with cutthroat competition and so come 2028 I don't have any excuse,” he said.

He added that the qualification process for his event would begin within the next few months, making the coming period particularly important.

“I want to put myself in that position early on and that's what I've been trying to do for the last few years. We still have a year before LA 2028 and for my event, the qualification cutoff starts in the next few months, so the window of opportunity for me starts literally in two months, so I'm pretty excited about that.”

Shankar also expressed hope that India would secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, recalling how the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi had first inspired him to take up sport. He believes hosting the world's biggest sporting event could have a similar impact on children across the country.

“It's a huge moment if India is able to get the bid for 2036 Olympics, I feel it'll be a dream come true for many. My first ever reason for starting sports was I watched Commonwealth Games 2010 in Delhi and that was why I actually started sports because I had seen some athletes on TV, then I saw athletes live, I saw weightlifting, badminton. So those were some of my heroes back in 2010 when I didn't know anything about Commonwealth Games or the Olympic Games and then cut to 2012 when I saw the London Olympic Games for the first time,” he said.

“For India to host 2036 Olympic Games, if that happens, I feel like that'll be just a phenomenal opportunity for many such young Tejaswins' who would be 10, 12, 13 years old, so I feel if that opportunity arises, it'll be phenomenal,” Tejaswin concluded.