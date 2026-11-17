MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 17 (IANS) India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand.

"Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,'" ICC said in a media release.

Additionally, the speedster has also been handed a demerit point for his aggressive celebration after dismissing Tim Seifert during the fourth match, which India lost by 244 runs in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

"As this was his second offence within a 24-month period, his accumulated total now stands at two demerit points," the ICC added.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred in the 12th over, when he dismissed Seifert and celebrated aggressively. Virat Kohli stepped in to calm things, but Brar was already in Seifert's face.

"Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," the International body further wrote.

India lost the fourth ODI by 244 runs, which was their only defeat in the five-match series, which the visitors won 3-1. Will Young's 125 led New Zealand to 333 in their 50 overs as India were dismissed for just 89 as their batters failed to put up a fight against a roaring Matt Henry, who took 6-27. India won the first two matches before the third got washed out, and they also won the fifth game to clinch the series 3-1.