KL Deemed To Be University And Opendrone Join Hands To Strengthen Drone Technology Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KL Deemed to be University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Opendrone Private Limited to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in drone technology, support safe aerial survey operations and expand practical learning opportunities for students. The partnership marks another step towards integrating emerging technologies with experiential education and industry exposure.
Under the agreement, the university will provide access to a designated observation point at its Vaddeswaram campus to support drone-based aerial survey operations in Andhra Pradesh. A visual observer appointed by Opendrone will monitor drone movements and surrounding airspace, communicating essential safety information to the remote pilot to facilitate safe operations.
The collaboration will also create opportunities for students to gain practical exposure through specialised workshops, technical training sessions and demonstrations. Coordinated by the university's Student Activity Centre (SAC), these initiatives will primarily benefit members of the Drone Club, while exploring additional learning opportunities for students associated with the Electric Vehicle and Automation Club. The partnership may also open avenues for internships and placements for eligible students, subject to availability and selection criteria.
The initiative builds on the university's growing expertise in drone technology and student-led innovation. Students from the Drone Club have collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh Police Department to develop a drone-based surveillance system and are actively engaged in research and prototype development for applications in defense and logistics. Their technical capabilities have also earned recognition at national and international competitions.
Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parthasarathy Varma said,“Drone technology is rapidly transforming industries, from infrastructure and logistics to public safety, creating exciting opportunities for innovation and skilled professionals. At KL University, we are committed to connecting academic learning with real-world industry applications. This partnership will further strengthen our students' technical capabilities, encourage hands-on innovation and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to emerging technology sectors.”
The MoU was formally signed by Dr. K. Indu Pavan Kumar, Registrar-in-Charge, KL Deemed to be University, and Mr. Aprameyo Roy, Additional Director, Opendrone Private Limited. Mr. P. Sai Vijay, Director, Student Activity Centre, and Mr. Navin Sharma of Opendrone signed as witnesses. Mr. Tahir, Manager, Airborne Drone Operations, Andhra Pradesh, also participated in the signing proceedings.
KL Deemed to be University remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening industry partnerships and equipping students with practical skills to address emerging technological challenges.
Under the agreement, the university will provide access to a designated observation point at its Vaddeswaram campus to support drone-based aerial survey operations in Andhra Pradesh. A visual observer appointed by Opendrone will monitor drone movements and surrounding airspace, communicating essential safety information to the remote pilot to facilitate safe operations.
The collaboration will also create opportunities for students to gain practical exposure through specialised workshops, technical training sessions and demonstrations. Coordinated by the university's Student Activity Centre (SAC), these initiatives will primarily benefit members of the Drone Club, while exploring additional learning opportunities for students associated with the Electric Vehicle and Automation Club. The partnership may also open avenues for internships and placements for eligible students, subject to availability and selection criteria.
The initiative builds on the university's growing expertise in drone technology and student-led innovation. Students from the Drone Club have collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh Police Department to develop a drone-based surveillance system and are actively engaged in research and prototype development for applications in defense and logistics. Their technical capabilities have also earned recognition at national and international competitions.
Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parthasarathy Varma said,“Drone technology is rapidly transforming industries, from infrastructure and logistics to public safety, creating exciting opportunities for innovation and skilled professionals. At KL University, we are committed to connecting academic learning with real-world industry applications. This partnership will further strengthen our students' technical capabilities, encourage hands-on innovation and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to emerging technology sectors.”
The MoU was formally signed by Dr. K. Indu Pavan Kumar, Registrar-in-Charge, KL Deemed to be University, and Mr. Aprameyo Roy, Additional Director, Opendrone Private Limited. Mr. P. Sai Vijay, Director, Student Activity Centre, and Mr. Navin Sharma of Opendrone signed as witnesses. Mr. Tahir, Manager, Airborne Drone Operations, Andhra Pradesh, also participated in the signing proceedings.
KL Deemed to be University remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening industry partnerships and equipping students with practical skills to address emerging technological challenges.
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