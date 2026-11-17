MENAFN - GetNews)SASSYSISTERS LLCSASSYSISTERS LLC, a handbags shop inside Cottonwood Market, offers more than 300 designer bags, including a Hermès Kelly 32. Founder Debbie Henry curates each one to make luxury affordable for everyone.

RICHARDSON, Texas - November 17, 2026 - SASSYSISTERS LLC, a designer handbags shop inside Cottonwood Market, now stocks more than 300 designer handbags, including a Hermès Kelly 32. Founder Debbie Henry, a former Director of Accounting for K104 FM in Dallas-Fort Worth, curates used and new bags so luxury is affordable for everyone.

Henry opened a small resale shop at Cottonwood Market in 2020 and brought in her own designer handbags. They were an absolute hit. With her son's encouragement, she put all her profit back into inventory.

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The shop stocks more than 300 designer handbags, including a Hermès Kelly 32.

Debbie Henry opened the shop in 2020 inside Cottonwood Market at 101 S. Coit Road.

Henry previously worked as a Director of Accounting for K104 FM in Dallas-Fort Worth. Customers can reserve a bag through the shop's layaway plan.

How the shop got started

Henry's interest began with a Rioni tote from her Aunt Jesse. She carried it to Six Flags and to the beach in Galveston without knowing its value. Her daughter-in-law noticed the leather straps, and the two looked it up. It was a $300 to $400 handbag. Henry's first true luxury bag was a Louis Vuitton. She has since owned Chanel and Hermès pieces.

The hardest part of the first year was sourcing quality bags on a limited budget. Henry reinvested every dollar. Now, Repeat customers return to the handbags shop for the quality of each bag and the layaway plan. She credits Cottonwood Market owner Donna Weitzman for her strategic advice and continuous support and her friend Enzo for displaying the inventory in a classy setting.

Why customers come back

Repeat customers return for the quality of each bag and for the layaway plan. The first year was hard. Sourcing quality bags on a limited budget meant Henry reinvested every dollar.

About SASSYSISTERS LLC

The boutique sells authentic pre-owned designer handbags and accessories inside Cottonwood Market, 101 S. Coit Road, Richardson, TX 75080. Founded in 2020, it stocks more than 300 bags from houses including Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior, and it offers a layaway plan.

Shop online at sassysistersllc or call 972-896-0401.