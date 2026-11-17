MENAFN - GetNews)The World Maritime Merchants Forum 2026 opened in Hong Kong on Monday, November 16, bringing together maritime leaders and industry experts from around the world. Held under the theme“Linking the World, Anchoring the Future,” the event discussed how the maritime industry can navigate historic shifts, reshape global supply chains and develop a coordinated response to emerging challenges. The Forum is a flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026, which also opened on November 16.

Mr. Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Mr. John KC Lee, Chief Executive, Hong Kong S.A.R. Government of the People's Republic of China; Mr. Li Xinghu, Vice Minister of Transport of the People's Republic of China; Ms. Hao Liping, Vice Administrator of the China Meteorological Administration; and Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, delivered addresses at the opening ceremony. Mr. Miao Jianmin, Chairman of China Merchants Group, delivered a keynote address.

As shipping moves towards lower-carbon operations and greater digitalisation, supply chain security and resilience have become growing priorities. Government and business leaders exchanged views on strengthening maritime supply chain networks, maintaining regular international trade and economic exchanges, cooperating across borders on green and digital transformation, and addressing global climate governance. They agreed that Hong Kong's strengths as an international hub should be used to bring the global shipping community closer together and support a more collaborative, interconnected future for the industry.

Keynote speeches, a fireside chat and panel discussions brought together representatives of leading companies and international organisations, including CMA CGM, the International Organization for Mediation, BIMCO, Gao Feng Advisory Company, DNV, the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, Lloyd's List Intelligence, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), J. & J. Denholm Limited, the Baltic Exchange, the International Group of P&I Clubs, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Bureau Veritas, the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI), INTERTANKO, Seaspan Corporation and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA). They shared perspectives and practical experience on strengthening global maritime supply chain resilience, further developing mediation and arbitration in Hong Kong, managing the range of risks facing shipping amid global change, artificial intelligence and the future of shipping, the changing role of maritime associations amid regulatory fragmentation, shipping asset valuations, risk-sharing arrangements, and geopolitical tensions and energy transport. The discussions offered insights into how the industry can become safer, greener, smarter and more resilient.

The Forum also marked the launch of several partnerships and innovations. At the opening ceremony of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026, the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government established a partner-port relationship with Yangpu Port in Hainan and announced the partner ports for its first Green Energy Corridor and Green Shipping Corridor. Memoranda of cooperation were signed with Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province and the Port of Piraeus in Greece, respectively. The Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association Limited (HK P&I Club) issued its first policy, marking a historic breakthrough for a locally established Hong Kong P&I club offering protection and indemnity insurance independently. The Forum also launched the“MAZU” Marine Weather Routing Suite, the Global Seafarer Health and Rights Report 2026 and the SeaTrust E-log System, and held a launch ceremony for the ArcanniX Ecosystem Service Platform, aimed at fostering collaboration on intelligent shipping.

More than 1,300 delegates attended the main forum in person, including senior figures from shipping, ports, trade, logistics, finance, maritime authorities and leading companies worldwide. Nine thematic forums are also scheduled for November 16–18, covering green fuels, intelligent ships, marine insurance, maritime law, dry bulk and breakbulk markets, and sustainable development.

About World Maritime Merchants Forum

Founded in 2021 under the leadership of China Merchants Group (CMG), the World Maritime Merchants Forum has been held annually in Hong Kong as a platform for dialogue and exchange across the global maritime industry. Bringing together shipping companies, industry leaders and think tanks from around the world, the Forum addresses key industry trends and challenges, supports the development of industry standards and facilitates the implementation of major maritime initiatives. It also aims to support the implementation of Hong Kong's first five-year plan, further strengthen the city's position as an international maritime centre, and promote a greener, smarter and more sustainable global shipping industry.