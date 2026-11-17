MENAFN - GetNews)Diverse customer demands are reshaping the automotive market, with vehicle customization now a key avenue for owners to express individually and expand how they use their cars. For JETOUR, customization is not merely an extension of its product portfolio - it is a natural expression of the "Travel+" philosophy. Through a diverse range of customization products and an open user co-creation ecosystem, JETOUR is committed to responding to the interests, preferences, and mobility needs of users around the world.

A Factory-Modified Product Lineup: Balancing Individuality with Quality

Centered on its "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR is steadily building a factory-modified product matrix spanning multiple models and scenarios. To date, JETOUR has launched more than ten officially modified models - including Original customized editions such as the T1 Dark Knight, T2 Dark Warrior, and G700 TOPFIRE - offering options ranging from light upgrades to in-depth customization. In addition, modification upgrade kits such as Highway Knight, White Knight, Dark Warrior, and Wild Knight are available across models including the T1, T2, G700, and F700. While ensuring factory-backed quality, JETOUR provides flexible and diverse customization options, allowing users to express their individuality with factory-backed quality assurance.

Customization: Connecting the Passion and Creativity of Users Worldwide

Vehicle customization is increasingly woven into the daily lives of JETOUR users worldwide, serving as a key avenue for self-expression and diverse travel experiences. Members of the JETOUR Owners Club in Saudi Arabia have driven the JETOUR G700 TOPFIRE deep into the heart of the desert and across volcanic landscapes, unleashing their passion for off-roading through demanding terrain. In Southeast Asia, boxy SUV models are leading the modification trend - at the 2026 Malaysia Sarong Music Run, a parade convoy of more than 100 modified JETOUR vehicles led tens of thousands of local participants in celebrating the carnival. In Africa, users are turning to smart tools to envision their ideal vehicles, with creative ideas taking root across scenarios ranging from track-day excitement to outdoor camping. In South America, a lightly modified T2 took on one of the Americas' premier off-road rallies, completing an extreme journey of several thousand kilometers. From November 18 to 20, dozens of modified vehicles will also be unveiled to users at the JETOUR Global Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For JETOUR, users do more than just experience customized products - they are co-creators of its modification culture. To date, owners worldwide have contributed more than 5,000 personalized customization designs, and in the future, these standout concepts will have the opportunity to be incorporated into the development of official JETOUR modified models.

From personalized customization to cultural resonance, JETOUR will continue to be guided by user needs - enriching its "Travel+" products and lifestyle experiences, and exploring more possibilities for future mobility alongside users around the world.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.