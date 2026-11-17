MENAFN - GetNews)On November 11, the Special Event on Public Welfare Communication for Climate Films of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival(HCCFF) was held at the China Pavilion of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31). The event was hosted by the Organizing Committee of Handle Climate Change Film Festival,co-hosted by the InnovativeResearch Institute of Science Popularization, Shenzhen(IRISP), International Climate Film and Television Promotion, Hangdu Culture and Caixin Creative, Leqi Innovation (SmallRig). Coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the Festival, the event screened a retrospective film reviewing the ten editions of the Handle Climate Change Film Festival. Through visual storytelling, the film documented the Festival's actions and outcomes in addressing climate change over the past decade.

Li Gao, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment and Head of the Chinese Delegation, delivered remarks. He noted that global climate governance stands at a pivotal phase of transition from rule-making negotiations to concrete implementation. More than ever, the international community must uphold multilateralism and strengthen international cooperation. He expressed hope that the Festival will leverage its tenth-edition milestone as a fresh starting point to further expand international exchanges and cooperation, uphold scientific rigor and factual representation, and enable more outstanding productions to cross borders and reach global audiences. These efforts will contribute to building a win-win global climate governance system and advancing a community of life for humanity and nature.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivered a video address. She pointed out that the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is working with its member States on cross-border collaboration to build a low-carbon, resilient and inclusive future. Yet scientific research and policy frameworks alone are far from enough. Film and visual media can lend human warmth to cold climate data, helping people around the world grasp the severity of the climate crisis and see clearly the direction of their own action. She called on young people to devote themselves to climate communication, so that the grand vision of global climate governance may be translated into deep public understanding and concrete action.

Erik Solheim, Chairman of the Europe-Asia Center and former United Nations Under-Secretary-General, delivered remarks on“The Importance of International Communication of Climate Films”. He stated that climate action and the green transition must adopt a people-centered approach. In this context, China has put forward two seminal concepts for the world:“Lucid waters and Lush mountains are Invaluable Assets” and“Beautiful China”. Few mediums are as powerful as film and visual media for showcasing a beautiful China and a beautiful world; likewise, no tool is more effective than film for illustrating green development and inspiring public engagement. He hoped that the Handle Climate Change Film Festival would continue its ongoing work to galvanize public passion and mobilize collective power for global transformation.

Yvo de Boer, former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, delivered a video address. He stressed that climate action cannot rely on governments alone, and that public awareness, public participation and sustained public communication are indispensable drivers of the global green transition. Over its ten editions, the Festival has stayed true to its mission of public-interest communication and visual communication, focusing on public participation and building a bridge between global climate governance and public engagement.

Rajendra Shende, former Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and founder of the GreenTerre Foundation, delivered a video address. He observed that film ranks among the most powerful vehicles for forging global climate consensus and awakening public awareness. Today's climate crisis demands improved policies, deeper empathy and faster action. Visual creators, scientific researchers, youth partners and all stakeholders should join hands to tackle climate crisis and protect our shared planet.

Following the remarks, Chen Suping, founder and chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Handle Climate Change Film Festival(HCCFF), and Presidentof the InnovativeResearch Institute of Science Popularization, Shenzhen(IRISP) and chairman of Hangdu Culture, released a summary of the Festival's achievements over ten editions. Standing at a new starting point of the tenth anniversary, the Festival will move from visual documentation towards practical action, launch the new“Blue Dot Award”, and hold its domestic edition and the Blue Dot Award ceremony in China in December. In the future, the Festival will continue to connect the world through light and shadow, promote mutual learning among civilizations and build transnational consensus, and help deliver the Paris Agreement to root ourselves in the Qingfeng Youth Climate Creation Project, organize international exchanges for teenagers, and advance climate film and television public welfare initiatives to reach thousands of families.

A promotional film showcasing outstanding works of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival was screened on-site. Lu Chuan, Director and Chairman of the Jury of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival, introduced this year's call for entries.

As of November 1, 2026, the call for entries of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival had covered 94 countries and regions, with a total of 1,026 films received; submissions are still open. The jury brings together professionals from the fields of film and television, science, technology, the humanities and climate communication, examining the authenticity and artistry of the works from diverse perspectives.

Lu Chuan said that climate footage is a special and indispensable asset of the film industry, and he thanked the filmmakers who have been recording the development of this planet through images since the birth of cinema, as well as the Handle Climate Change Film Festival for bringing these unsung heroes of the image world to public recognition. The Earth belongs not only to humanity but to all living beings. Our planet faces severe climate pressures, and the proliferation of AI computing centers adds further depth to such climate impacts. Films must convey respect for Earth, for the climate, for all life, and for nature across every corner of the globe.

Li Dan, Co-Secretary-General of the Handle Climate Change Film Festival and representative of Leqi Innovation (SmallRig), released the“Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide”. Li Dan said that we are living in an era where“everyone is a visual creator”: when ordinary people pick up a phone, they gain the right to express themselves and to see, and every climate image recorded along the way can become part of climate action. Climate protection is not the exclusive domain of elites; everyone can take part, and visual media can help mobilize participation across society and turn it into a force for change.

Representatives of climate visual creators from different countries read out the“Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide” on-site.

At the event, Zhang Songwen, Communication Ambassador of the Handle Climate Change Film Festival and a renowned actor, together with the Organizing Committee, SmallRig and Caixin Creative, jointly launched the“SmallRig Global Climate Film Support Program”. Zhang Songwen said that climate knows no national borders, yet taking climate change seriously brings out the kindness that underlies the Chinese character, and he hopes to work with people around the world to build our shared home better. The program is open to climate visual creators worldwide and provides equipment and technical support, professional co-creation support, low-carbon production support, and communication and showcase support for outstanding projects.

As a special tenth-anniversary segment, the Organizing Committee paid tribute on site to the individuals and institutions that have made special contributions since the Festival's founding: Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations; Erik Solheim, Chairman of the Europe-Asia Center and former United Nations Under-Secretary-General; Yvo de Boer, Chairman of the Gold Standard Foundation and former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC; Rajendra Shende, former Director of the UNEP; Liu Jianzhong, Honorary Jury Chair of Handle Climate Change Film Festival, Former Director of the Film Bureau of the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Televisionof China; Lu Chuan, director and Chairman of the Jury of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival; and the Europe-Asia Center. Chen Suping, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, presented commemorative honors to them.

About the Handle Climate Change Film Festival

Centering on climate and film, the Handle Climate Change Film Festival uses film collection and selection, forums, screenings and workshops to connect climate action, film creation and public communication, and to build a platform for climate film communication, so that everyone can record climate change and convey the idea of ecological protection as a visual creator; so that climate issues can bring together the visual strength and practical experience of different countries and regions; and so that it can contribute to a future of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.