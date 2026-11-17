MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor Nidal Qatamin held talks on Tuesday with Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan, Khurram Sarfraz Khan, on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in labor-related fields.

Qatamin highlighted the importance of building closer ties with Pakistan and drawing on its experience in labor protection. He said the ministry is keen to develop partnerships that support national priorities and align with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision.

The Pakistani ambassador welcomed the longstanding relations between the two countries and expressed Pakistan's interest in expanding cooperation with Jordan on matters of mutual concern. He also pointed to the value of sharing technical expertise and knowledge to serve the interests of both countries.

Both sides agreed to establish an institutional framework to guide future cooperation across several areas and work towards developing joint programmes and initiatives in the coming period.

//Petra// WH