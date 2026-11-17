MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The body of a young girl, Salwa, who belonged to Bakoro village in Loi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was recovered from an area between Ghakhi and Nakhtar mountains after several days. She had been missing since November 3.

According to reports, after news of her disappearance went viral on social media, District Police Officer (DPO) Khan Zaib Mohmand took notice and formed a special team to search for her. Local residents were also searching for the girl on their own.

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Following the recovery of her body today, it was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar for legal formalities and a post-mortem examination.