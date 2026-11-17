Missing Girl's Body Recovered In Bajaur After Days-Long Search
According to reports, after news of her disappearance went viral on social media, District Police Officer (DPO) Khan Zaib Mohmand took notice and formed a special team to search for her. Local residents were also searching for the girl on their own.
Also Read: PCB Appoints Australian Shane Deitz as Pakistan Women's Team Head Coach
Following the recovery of her body today, it was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar for legal formalities and a post-mortem examination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment