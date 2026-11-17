MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The condition of basic facilities and educational performance in 1,501 government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been declared unsatisfactory, prompting the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to order urgent measures for improvement.

According to the department, an assessment of these selected schools examined the availability of drinking water, washrooms and electricity, as well as teacher and student attendance and the student-teacher ratio. The assessment identified several shortcomings.

During the department's 11th District Service Delivery Conference, it was decided that the performance of these 1,501 schools would be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure improvement.

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The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary has directed the relevant authorities to address the identified shortcomings within one week and take measures to achieve 100 per cent improvement in these indicators.

All male and female District Education Officers have also been directed to work with the respective deputy commissioners to resolve the issues and submit a progress report by next week.

The monthly monitoring of these 1,501 government schools is carried out through the Education Monitoring Authority (EMA).