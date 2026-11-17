MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mukachevo City Council reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the enemy attacked our city once again," the post said.

Meanwhile, journalist and Uzhhorod City Council member Vitalii Hlahola reported on Telegram that an enemy drone had struck a site on the bypass road in Mukachevo.

"According to my information, an enemy Shahed-type UAV hit old buildings near the former Motor Vehicle Registration and Examination Office on the Mukachevo bypass, beyond the Berehove Bridge," he wrote.

Hlahola said that, according to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. The information is being specified.