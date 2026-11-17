MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Nvidia is preparing to report its latest quarterly results on November 17, with investors looking for evidence that demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure remains strong despite growing uncertainty across the technology sector.

The results will be closely watched because Nvidia has become one of the central companies in the global AI investment cycle. Its chips are used in data centres operated by cloud providers, technology companies and organisations developing large AI systems.

The earnings report is also arriving during a period of leadership uncertainty following the reported departure of founder and chief executive Jensen Huang.

High expectations remain attached to revenue growth

Analysts were expecting Nvidia to report approximately $109 billion in quarterly revenue, representing growth of around 90% year on year, according to financial reporting ahead of the results.

The company has benefited from continued demand for advanced processors used to train and operate AI models. Major cloud providers have invested heavily in data-centre infrastructure, creating demand for Nvidia's graphics processing units and related networking products.

However, investors are increasingly examining whether the pace of spending can be sustained. Building AI infrastructure requires substantial capital expenditure, and companies are under pressure to demonstrate that the investment can generate sufficient returns.

Leadership questions add another layer of uncertainty

Nvidia's upcoming report is expected to be the first major financial update under interim leadership from finance chief Colette Kress, following the reported resignation of Huang.

The leadership change has added uncertainty to a company whose strategy and public profile have been closely associated with its founder.

Investors will be looking for clarity on management continuity, product development and customer demand. The company's ability to maintain its position in advanced AI chips will remain a central issue.

The wider semiconductor sector is also under pressure

The market reaction to Nvidia's results could extend beyond the company itself. Semiconductor stocks have faced selling pressure as investors reassess valuations and the outlook for AI-related spending.

US chipmakers fell sharply during Monday's session, while technology-heavy Asian markets also recorded losses.

The earnings release and management commentary will provide a fresh indication of whether the AI infrastructure market is maintaining its growth trajectory.