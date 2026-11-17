German Foreign Minister To Visit Azerbaijan And Armenia
The information is confirmed in the statement by the German foreign minister published on the official website of Germany's Federal Foreign Office on Tuesday.
According to Wadephul, this will be his first visit to both countries in his capacity as foreign minister. During his trip to the region, he intends to discuss further steps to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
He noted that Berlin regards Azerbaijan and Armenia as important partners and intends to move towards the practical implementation of the strategic agendas agreed with both countries last year.
Wadephul also stressed that lasting peace and the opening of borders in the South Caucasus could create new opportunities for developing trade, energy cooperation and transport links between Europe and Asia.
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