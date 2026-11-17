MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan, Oman and Iran have discussed expanding trade and economic ties, strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, and improving the use of regional transit potential during a trilateral meeting in Muscat on Tuesday, November 17.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

Saidov said he held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, emphasizing the need to address tensions through diplomatic channels and maintain dialogue between the parties.

According to Saidov, the meeting highlighted the importance of expanding practical cooperation, making use of existing economic and transit opportunities, and continuing joint efforts to promote peace, stability and development across the region.

"We highlighted the importance of further expanding practical cooperation, unlocking existing opportunities, and continuing joint efforts to promote peace, stability and development across our region," he said in the statement.

Uzbekistan, Oman and Iran maintain cooperation through bilateral and regional mechanisms, with trade, transport connectivity and logistics among the key areas of shared interest. Their geographic positions along important regional trade routes provide opportunities to strengthen transit links and facilitate the movement of goods between Central Asia, the Middle East and international markets.