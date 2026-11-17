MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is ready to use its technical and engineering capabilities to implement major energy projects and build an oil refinery in Armenia.

According to a statement from the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, Minister Hamid Bovard made the announcement on Tuesday (November 17) in Tehran during a reception for a delegation led by David Khudatyan, Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

“The Iranian Ministry of Petroleum sees no obstacles to developing relations with Armenia. Discussions have been held regarding the participation of the Iranian private sector in the construction of an oil refinery in Armenia. At present, Iran is ready to consider the views and proposals of the Armenian side in this area,” he noted.

Proposing new avenues for gas trade with Armenia, Bovard stated that the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum is ready to explore and develop various avenues of cooperation in this area. Companies under the jurisdiction of the Iranian Oil Industry Employees' Pension Fund have the full potential to cooperate with Armenia in various fields.

Furthermore, Bovard noted that Iran is ready to export liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Armenia without any restrictions.

"Building the necessary infrastructure in this area is well within Iran's capabilities, and it can share these capabilities with Armenia," he added.