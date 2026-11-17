Qu Xun, China's minister-counsellor in Madrid, said Beijing expected equal treatment in technology trade and could reconsider sharing its own technology if European countries continued restricting access to advanced chipmaking equipment.

“We want the European Union to make its own decisions and not follow the instructions of others,” Qu told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday, November 17.

The warning comes amid growing pressure from the United States on European and Asian allies to tighten restrictions on technology exports to China, particularly equipment used to manufacture advanced semiconductors.

The Netherlands has restricted exports of advanced chipmaking equipment produced by ASML to China since 2019. Washington is seeking to extend restrictions to less advanced machinery, potentially affecting other manufacturers, including Japan's Tokyo Electron.

China argues that existing restrictions prevent its companies from accessing the latest European technology. Qu said equipment currently available to Chinese buyers was several generations behind the most advanced systems.

“If Europe thinks that way, China will too,” he said, suggesting Beijing could apply similar restrictions to technology sharing.

The diplomat's comments come as Washington steps up efforts to restrict China's access to advanced artificial intelligence technology. On Monday, November 16, the Trump administration introduced additional controls targeting overseas data centres that allow Chinese companies to access advanced US-made AI chips, including through facilities in Southeast Asia. The measures are intended to close loopholes that could enable Chinese firms to bypass direct export restrictions.

The semiconductor dispute is part of wider tensions over industrial policy, investment and market access between Beijing and Brussels. European officials have raised concerns about Chinese competition in electric vehicles, batteries and other strategic industries, while Beijing has opposed proposals requiring foreign companies to increase local production, transfer technology or limit foreign ownership.

Qu said technology transfer had long been a pillar of China's foreign investment strategy but stressed that Beijing expected European companies to receive comparable treatment in China. He said China was seeking a fair and non-discriminatory business environment based on equality and reciprocity.

Despite the disagreements, both sides have signalled an interest in preventing trade tensions from escalating. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao are expected to resume trade discussions next year, following an October understanding on Chinese hybrid-car exports that both sides described as a positive development.

The dispute also comes as Chinese investment in Spain continues to expand. Qu said Chinese investment stock in the country had tripled over the past decade to approximately 12 billion euros ($13.2 billion). Chinese manufacturers, including SAIC and Chery, as well as battery producers CATL and AESC, have established operations or partnerships in Spain.

However, Qu said Chinese companies were taking time to assess existing investments before making further commitments, with some waiting two to three years to evaluate their projects.

He also expressed confidence in China's long-term economic relationship with Spain, saying Beijing intended to maintain its presence in the country for decades.

The latest warning highlights the difficulty facing Europe as it seeks to maintain economic ties with China while responding to US pressure to restrict the transfer of strategically important technologies.