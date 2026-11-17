MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 17 November 2026

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 1 October 2024 where the Board of Directors of NORBIT ASA (the 'Company') decided to approve an incentive share purchase program for all eligible employees in the NORBIT group of companies.

Under the share matching program, employees were offered the opportunity to acquire shares at market value, and in turn, obtain a right to receive compensation in new shares equivalent to their invested amount if certain conditions were met. Certain primary insiders and related parties participated in the program in 2024 and have a right to receive compensation in new shares. The shares will be delivered in the form of existing shares currently held by the Company as treasury shares, and no new shares will be issued as part of the transactions.

For further details on shares awarded to primary insiders and related parties of the Company, please see the attached forms.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

261117 NORBIT - PDMR attachment share subscriptions