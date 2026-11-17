Founded in 1998, the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association represents 44 new-car dealers operating 75 franchises throughout the region.

The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association is once again bringing holiday cheer to local children and families through its annual Children's Christmas Luncheon and community toy drive on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Cars & Kids, Because We CARe is the philanthropic arm of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association which empowers children and families through youth programs centered around education, safety awareness, life skills, and automotive career exploration.

Children's Christmas Luncheon and toy drive bring together local auto dealers, nonprofit partners and community donors to brighten season for local families

- Dan Moyer, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley Auto ShowLEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) is inviting the community to help make the holidays brighter for local children through its annual Children's Christmas Luncheon and toy drive, returning December 13, 2026, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Delta by Marriott located at 7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, Pa.A cherished holiday tradition, the luncheon brings children and families together for an afternoon of celebration featuring a festive buffet, music from B104, visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, Rudolph and Driver, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show mascot, and a special toy giveaway. The event is presented by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and made possible through the generosity of member dealerships, nonprofit partners and community supporters.Families are invited to participate through area nonprofit organizations such as Camelot for Children, Boys and Girls Clubs and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation. These partnerships help connect the celebration with children and families who could benefit from additional support during the holiday season.“We want children to feel celebrated and know their community cares about them,” said Dan Moyer, executive director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.“Our dealers and nonprofit partners help make this possible every year, and we're inviting the community to join us. Whether you donate a toy, contribute wrapping supplies or help connect a family with us, you can be part of making the holidays brighter.”Community Toy Drive: How to HelpCommunity members are encouraged to participate by donating new toys for children attending the luncheon. Collection boxes are available at the following participating dealerships:.Wind Gap Chevrolet, 1043 S Broadway, Wind Gap, Pa. 18091.Faulkner Subaru, 213 Commerce Park Dr., Easton, Pa. 18045.Star GMC, 260 Country Club Rd., Easton, Pa. 18045.Brown-Daub Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, FIAT, 3903 Hecktown Rd., Easton, Pa. 18045.Faulkner Chevrolet Cadillac, 298 Stoke Park Rd., Bethlehem, Pa. 18017.Bennett Land Rover Allentown/ Jaguar Allentown, 5254 Tilghman Street, Allentown, Pa. 18104.Scott Chevrolet, 3333 Lehigh St., Allentown, Pa. 18103.Mercedes-Benz, 3401 Lehigh St., Allentown, Pa. 18103.Outten Chevrolet, 1701 W Tilghman St., Allentown, Pa. 18104Donations of wrapping paper and tape are welcome and will help volunteers prepare gifts for the celebration. Those interested in contributing supplies or arranging additional support can contact the association at glvada.An Annual Tradition Built on Giving BackThe Children's Christmas Luncheon is part of the association's longstanding commitment to supporting children, families and communities throughout the Greater Lehigh Valley. Beyond the holiday season, the association continues its investment in the next generation through educational partnerships, youth programming and initiatives that introduce students to careers in the automotive industry.For more information on toy donations, sponsorship opportunities or connecting a child or family with the luncheon, contact Dan Moyer at 610-972-5496 or....Additional information about the association and its community initiatives is available at lehighvalleyautoshow.About the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationFounded in 1998, the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association represents 44 new-car dealers operating 75 franchises throughout the region. The association promotes automotive excellence, education and community engagement through charitable giving, nonprofit partnerships and signature events, including the annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show, Auto Technician Competition and Children's Christmas Luncheon. The 2027 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is scheduled for March 17–21, 2027. For more information, visit lehighvalleyautoshow.About Cars & Kids, Because We CAReThe Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation is the community and youth-engagement initiative of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA). Dedicated to strengthening the lives of children and families across the region, the foundation provides hands-on educational programming that connects automotive innovation with safety, life skills, and career exploration. Through partnerships with organizations such as the American Heart Association, Bethlehem Area School District and the Bethlehem Fire Department, the foundation supports field trips, youth workshops, School to Work career exploration and real-world learning experiences during the annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show. Visit onecau/glvada to give.

Dan Moyer

Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association

+1 610-972-5496

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GLVADA Invites Community to Help Bring Holiday Joy to Children Across the Lehigh Valley News Provided By --ts Brand Elevation November 17, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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