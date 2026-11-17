BuddyMeal produces South Africa's first personalised dry dog food!

BuddyMeal is a South African personalised dog food brand that recommends a recipe based on your dog's age, breed, weight and activity level.

BuddyMeal makes personalised dog food for your dog's individual nutritional needs.

BuddyMeal, a personalised dog food specialist, explains how age, weight and activity level shape your dog's feeding plan and how to compare pet food costs.

- Benjamin Callens, Founder of BuddyMeal, JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why personalised dog food has become increasingly popular in South AfricaFrom growing puppies to dogs whose daily walks are getting shorter, a feeding plan built around the individual dog can make everyday decisions about food and portions easier.A Labrador puppy learning to walk on a lead and an adult rescue settling into a quieter home might eat from bowls the same size. What goes into those bowls, and how much, comes down to two different questions. Which food suits this stage of life? And what daily portion makes sense for this dog?That is the appeal of personalised dog food. It gives South African dog owners a starting point for both decisions, using details such as age, weight and activity to recommend a recipe and daily portion. There is a broader reason for the interest in what goes into the bowl. In TGM Research's 2024 South African pet care survey, quality ranked first among the factors respondents considered when buying pet food, followed by price.What is personalised dog food?Personalised dog food is a recipe recommendation and feeding plan based on an individual dog's profile. For a service like BuddyMeal, the questionnaire helps match the dog to a recipe and suggests how many grams to feed per day. The plan can be updated as the dog's weight or routine changes.For a household with two dogs, separate feeding guides can make the difference between knowing what each dog ate and guessing from two empty bowls. Write down each dog's daily amount, split it between meals and make sure everyone who feeds them knows what counts towards that total.How do age and activity affect what a dog eats?Puppies need food formulated for growth. For adult dogs, daily energy needs can vary with activity and body condition. Two dogs of the same breed and weight may need different amounts of food if one joins its owner on regular trail runs and the other gets a short walk around the block. The same dog's needs can shift as its routine changes.The World Small Animal Veterinary Association's nutrition guidelines recommend considering life stage, activity, body condition and health when assessing a dog's diet. They also recommend counting treats and table scraps as part of overall intake. That matters when several people share feeding duties, or when a puppy gets a reward for every successful sit.How much food should a dog eat each day?Choosing a recipe is one decision. Working out how much to put in the bowl every morning is another. A daily guide in grams gives everyone in the household a consistent amount to measure. It also gives owners a starting point to review as the dog grows, changes weight or becomes more or less active.Is a dog food subscription worth it?Compare the cost per day, the delivery schedule and how easily you can change an order. For example, if a 3 kg bag costs R530 and the feeding guide calls for 150 g per day, the bag lasts 20 days and costs R26.50 per day before delivery. Use the recommended portion for each food when comparing prices, because foods can differ in calories per gram.When comparing dog food specials, check the qualifying terms and calculate your ongoing daily cost. BuddyMeal's pricing page lists a discount for households subscribing two or more pets. Check the delivery schedule against how quickly your household goes through a bag. If you feed more than one dog or need to plan around holidays, find out how far ahead you can reschedule and whether you can manage each dog's plan separately.What to look for in a personalised dog food plan?When comparing dog food, start with a recipe labelled complete for your dog's life stage. Check who formulates it, what quality controls the company uses and whether it can provide calorie information. Those are among the questions in WSAVA's guide to choosing pet food. Then look for feeding instructions you can follow at home and a way to update the plan when your dog's routine or weight changes.If you're changing food because of persistent itching, vomiting or diarrhoea, speak to your vet before making the switch. A vet can assess the symptoms and advise whether a supervised diet trial or another next step makes sense.Is personalised dog food suitable for puppies?It can be, provided the recommended puppy food is complete for growth. For a puppy expected to grow into a large dog, ask your vet which food is appropriate for its expected adult size. Weigh your puppy regularly and review its portions as it grows. If you use kibble during training, set some aside from the daily amount so those rewards are included in the plan.How does BuddyMeal work in South Africa?BuddyMeal starts with a short questionnaire about your dog's age, breed, weight, activity level and dietary needs. BuddyMeal uses those details to recommend a dry-food recipe and provides a personalised daily feeding guide. It delivers across South Africa, and owners can update their dog's profile, reschedule deliveries or pause their subscription.If you're reviewing what goes into your dog's bowl, have their latest weight and a typical week's activity in mind when you complete the BuddyMeal questionnaire. Use the resulting recommendation to compare the recipe, daily portion and cost with what you feed today.Contact BuddyMeal:GeorginaMonday - Friday from 8:30AM to 5PM076 910 5289coVisit us on social media:InstagramFacebookYouTube

Georgina Lohrentz

BuddyMeal Personalised Dog Food

+27 76 910 5289

Personalised Pet Food Equals Happy, Healthy Dogs

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Why South African dog owners are choosing personalised dog food News Provided By Organic Media November 17, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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